Prince William & Kate Middleton's Friends Are 'Completely Baffled' by Divorce Rumors
It seems like everyone on the internet has turned into detectives now that Kate Middleton appears to be missing from the public eye – and over the last week or so, the cheating rumors about Prince William have really ramped up. But according to their closest friends, this is all coming as quite a shock. As far as they're concerned, they've seen no signs of trouble in their marriage — at least, not until Kate posted that now-famous photo on Instagram without her wedding ring.
Will and Kate's marriage has been portrayed in a pretty negative light in recent weeks.
As Kate continues her leave of absence from royal duties, the entire world seems to be trying to figure out why she's hiding out, because most people aren't buying that it should take her such a long time to recover from surgery. The rumors that William has cheated (or continues to cheat) on Kate in the past have come back to haunt him. Even Stephen Colbert joked about it on The Late Show this week.
A source close to the royals has said the situation would be 'deeply annoying' to Will and Kate.
"It’s deeply annoying and unhelpful for the palace, but it’s not surprising that the affair rumors are being reheated," one former royal staffer told The Daily Beast this week. "What else are people supposed to think when she sends out a photo not wearing her wedding ring?"
And speaking of that photo ...
Those close to Will and Kate are 'completely baffled' by her edited photo.
After the backlash caused by several inconsistencies were revealed in the photo that Kate shared for the UK's Mother's Day on Sunday, she apologized, claiming that it was just an "experiment with editing."
But there's still one major question that even those closest to her have about the photo: Where is her wedding ring?
"It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage," someone who claims to be part of Will and Kate's friend group told the news outlet.
All seemed to be well between Will and Kate.
And not just from an outside view — from those who know the couple well, too.
"They are often seen together at school events, and really it is remarkable how one and often both of them will always be at every match, every music concert and every prize giving," the anonymous friend said. "The relationship has always seemed incredibly strong despite the immense pressure they are under, so it’s fair to say we were all completely baffled when the picture came out with the wedding ring missing, especially as it was photoshopped."
There's still so much mystery around what's really going on behind palace doors.
The royal family has never been one to make a statement about online chatter, but if this goes on much longer, they might have to make an exception. People want to know where Kate is and if she's OK, and the rumors might not die down until they find out.