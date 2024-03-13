Prince William Has Been Spotted Without His Wedding Ring at Royal Engagement
The situation involving the MIA Kate Middleton just keeps getting stranger, and Prince William's latest move isn't helping matters much. When the Prince of Wales showed up for the Commonwealth Day service earlier this week, people noticed that he wasn't wearing his wedding ring. And during a time when there have been so many rumors about the state of his marriage with Kate — ranging from a possible cheating scandal to a divorce — it only has people more concerned.
More from CafeMom: Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Gets a Vasectomy While Awaiting Arrival of Baby No. 4
William appeared at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
He joined other members of the royal family — including Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward — to mark Commonwealth Day.
The holiday celebrates the countries that have joined together to form an organization that works to improve the lives of citizens who live in those countries.
This year's celebration looked much different than it has in years past.
Typically, King Charles would be on hand for the service — especially because this year's festivities were the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth — but instead, he released a prerecorded video.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, wasn't there, either, because she isn't scheduled to return to royal duties until after Easter, as she's recovering from an abdominal surgery.
And then, there was a certain piece of jewelry that was missing, too ...
Prince William wasn't wearing a wedding ring.
Will and Kate (and their marriage) are under a microscope right now — even more than they typically would be as members of the royal family — so it's no surprise that royal watchers are tracking every little detail.
It's clear to see that William wasn't wearing a ring in photos of him from the event. Uh oh!
More from CafeMom: Meghan Markle Wins Defamation Lawsuit Filed by Half Sister Samantha Markle in 2022
There was a reason that William went without his ring.
This isn't a change for him. Prince William has actually never worn a wedding ring — not even in the earliest days of his marriage to Kate. But why?
"Although it’s traditional for royal women to wear both an engagement ring and a wedding ring after they get married, it’s never been traditional for royal men to wear one," royal commentator Eloise Parker told Marie Claire in 2018. "That’s why Prince Philip and Prince William don’t wear them. I think when you have a wedding watched by millions, everyone knows you’re married."
Kate's also been seen without *her* ring.
Of course, that was only noticed in the now-infamous UK Mother's Day photo that was shared on Will and Kate's official Instagram over the weekend – and later killed by major photo agencies after they determined that the photo had been altered.
What's really going on over there? We want to know!