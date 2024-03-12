Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Gets a Vasectomy While Awaiting Arrival of Baby No. 4
It looks like Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma are closing up the baby-making department for good. This week, Matthew posted photos on his Instagram Stories of his journey getting a vasectomy. He humorously took his followers on an adventure from getting ready to recovering at home. The couple, who have been married since 2019, announced that they were expecting their third child together by debuting Hilary’s baby bump in their family Christmas card last year. Their newest addition will join older sisters Banks and Mae as well as older brother Luca, Hilary’s son from her previous marriage. Clearly, four kids is more than enough for this crew!
He was well-styled for the big day.
"It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" Matthew captioned a selfie he took in the car on the way to his appointment. He also shared a mirror selfie, detailing his "vasectomy fit check" as he stood in his closet admiring his outfit.
The fun continued as he took his followers on a tour of the doctor’s office where the procedure would be performed, even treating them to a snippet of his conversation with his doctor.
The procedure went well.
In the next set of snaps, Matthew is dressed in his hospital gown and a little cap. At first, he is taking another mirror selfie and admitting that he had taken a Valium and was "feeling hyped." (Wait, isn't Valium supposed to do the opposite?)
Next, he was lying in a hospital bed post-procedure. "It's honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the set dentist for sure," he admitted.
'This is cool.'
"10/10 would recommend," he captioned yet another mirror selfie after getting out of his hospital gown. In the picture, he is wearing nothing but a pair of black underwear, and you can see bandaging sticking out. He is clearly in good spirits and giving the mirror a thumbs up.
"Also very high and I’ve never taken a drug in my life," he captioned another selfie. "This is cool."
He was a big fan of the Valium.
In a brief video, he admitted that even though he had never taken any drugs or drunk alcohol before, after taking the valium in preparation for the surgery, "I get it." He confessed that he wanted to take Valium "all the time," saying that he slept better after taking the pill than he had in a long time.
What he did while recovering feels very relatable.
Matthew also gave a sneak peek into his post-op activity with his "hot nurse" wife: catching up on the sixth season of Love is Blind. Looks like they were starting from the beginning, with Matthew admitting that he liked Trevor before someone let him know that Trevor turned out to be a creep.
Here's hoping they manage to finish up before the reunion!