Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Her 'Insensitive' Joke About Kate Middleton's Health Crisis
As Kate Middleton continues to make headlines for being MIA in the public eye, the number of memes and jokes about the situation are only multiplying by the day. And now, one celebrity is getting in on it, too: Kim Kardashian. After Kim referenced Kate in an Instagram caption over the weekend, she's facing some major backlash from people who think that her joke was in poor taste, and they are not holding back.
It started with a seemingly innocent Instagram post.
Kim shared a photo of herself standing next to a car in what appears to be her driveway at home, dressed in all black with her blonde hair flowing past her shoulders.
"On my way to go find Kate," she wrote.
Kim's joke was a reference to the Princess of Wales.
Kate has been out of the public eye since Christmas, which the palace has attributed to a "planned abdominal surgery" she had in January. As far as we know, this means she's out of commission until sometime after the Easter holiday. But now that it's been months since she was spotted in public, fans are starting to wonder where she is (and that doctored family photo she shared on Instagram didn't help, either).
The memes about missing Kate have been endless.
Although some people are genuinely concerned about where Kate is and how she's doing, given how little we know about her health crisis, the situation has now taken on a life of its own. Conspiracy theories have totally taken over, and so have the memes, which Kim probably saw before she decided to crack this joke.
Kim's followers didn't think her joke was funny.
One person wrote, "To mock a woman who has a medical problem is so low."
Others believe that once we find out what really is going on with Kate, Kim will regret her words.
"Not very kind. This 'joke' will likely seem cruel with hindsight," one commenter wrote.
Wherever Kate is, we hope she's OK.
If she truly is recovering from a difficult surgery, hopefully she's healing and doing well. Maybe with all of the conversation around the royal family right now, we'll hear an update sooner rather than later. Above all else, it seems like people just want a legitimate sign that Kate is fine.