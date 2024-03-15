Fans Praise Kourtney Kardashian for Sharing an Unedited Photo of Her Postpartum Body
Kourtney Kardashian loves to give her Instagram followers little glimpses into her life, and her latest is definitely making an impact. The entrepreneur, reality star, and mom of four, who welcomed youngest son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker last year, certainly has her hands full. Although she has yet to share a full picture of the youngest member of her brood, she has given glimpses of the infant, along with the total chaos that is life with four kids and a husband who is a musician who tours all over the world. Recently, Kourtney shared a snap breastfeeding, and it has her fans divided.
Kourtney had no problem baring it all.
"That’s life," Kourtney captioned an Instagram photo dump, showing off more peeks into her life as a new mom.
In the fifth photo in the carousel, she is standing in the middle of what is likely a hotel room preparing to pump. Wearing a full face of makeup and a pair of black kitten heels, she pulled down her lacy black bodysuit and is preparing to use a manual breast pump.
So many of her fans praised her for the pic.
Not only were fans happy that she was showing what a real postpartum body looks like, but others also thanked her for "normalizing pumping and breastfeeding."
"LOVE the pump picture. Women deserve to be worshipped. Our bodies literally create and grow life and then feed it ... with the same body," one commenter wrote.
"You can tell Kourtney is the realist out of her family. I'm so happy for her," another person commented.
Others weren't so kind.
Unfortunately, you can't please everybody with your social media posts — even if you're Kourtney Kardashian.
"Full make up and heels to show us she uses a breast pump? The things people do for applause," read one snarky comment.
"For you that’s life ... try a new born in REAL life," another person scolded.
She also showed off Rocky in her photo dump.
In the post, she also shared a snap of Travis holding Rocky in his arms, the infant’s chubby hand gripping onto his dad’s chain necklace. Another photo showed blurry paparazzi shots of her and Travis dressed in all black and pushing Rocky in his stroller. And in the last shot, she shared a picture of wheels that look like they belong to a classic luxury car.
Kourtney seemed to enjoy the family's trip to Australia.
Kourtney shared another series of photos recently, detailing the time the family spent in Australia while Travis was on tour with Blink-182. The first pic is the sweetest shot of Rocky’s tiny foot against the backdrop of the sky while they were on the plane. Kourtney also shared pics of her and daughter Penelope and son Reign hanging out.
"Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies. Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older! Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)," she captioned the post.