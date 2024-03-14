'Love Is Blind' Star Trevor Confronted With Off-Screen Dating Drama on Reunion Special
Season six of Love Is Blind has been full of drama, and that stayed true right up until the end. Though Trevor Sova quickly became one of the fan favorite cast members this season, it wasn't long before his alleged secret off-screen relationship came to light. As the show was airing, it was revealed that Trevor was in a secret relationship with another woman during his time in the pods. While he had initially made a connection with Chelsea Blackwell in the pods, she chose someone else, and Trevor ended up alone. On the reunion special, Trevor finally cleared the air about the whole thing.
Trevor was grilled about the relationship.
"I'll start by saying that I was not dating her, technically," Trevor said. "I never said, 'Will you be my girlfriend?' before the show started."
And while he did admit to caring about the woman, Natalia Marrero, he claimed he went on the show with the intention of finding love. "I told her before I wanted to go on the show to experience something I wouldn't in normal life," he shared. "I wanted to do this. I wanted to meet somebody that I wouldn't go for in real life."
He claims he went into the show with good intentions.
Calling his outside relationship "toxic," Trevor swore that his connection with Chelsea was his priority. "I told her that upfront, I was like, 'You and I are toxic together. If I meet someone in here that I'm staying with someone like that's why you were gonna marry her,'" he explained. "And when I left, I was a f---ing emotional wreck."
He admitted that he should get help.
During the reunion special, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey brought up the text messages that had exposed his secret relationship, going so far as to read them out loud. Nick then went on to point out that Trevor told Natalia that he loved her.
"I'm toxic as well, I admit that. I need a lot of therapy," Trevor confessed. "I know I f---ing need to change. I don't know what you want me to say."
Vanessa came to Trevor's defense.
Despite Trevor's obvious embarrassment on stage, Vanessa gave him a lot of credit for trying to explain the situation. "I think Trevor is figuring himself out, and I think he didn't realize the scope of what this meant, either," she told People.
"He does talk about that at the reunion, and this is something that Nick and I really try to emphasize when we first see them in the pods: 'Be honest for yourself, so you can allow yourself this true experience, and to find that person that loves you no matter what. But also, because when this part happens and when it hits Netflix and people around the world know about it, there's no skeletons in your closet. There's no hiding behind anything. If you come out and just own who you are or what's going on, then you're in a good place.'"
She wished Trevor the best.
"I don't know that he really understood the scope of it, and I'm hoping that he does now," Vanessa shared. "But yeah, he's going through a lot, and I'm proud of him for coming and saying his piece. Human nature is fascinating, and I think that's also a wonderful reason this works, so we shall see."
Hopefully now he can finally move on with his life!