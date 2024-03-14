'Love Is Blind' Star Trevor Confronted With Off-Screen Dating Drama on Reunion Special

Despite Trevor's obvious embarrassment on stage, Vanessa gave him a lot of credit for trying to explain the situation. "I think Trevor is figuring himself out, and I think he didn't realize the scope of what this meant, either," she told People.

"He does talk about that at the reunion, and this is something that Nick and I really try to emphasize when we first see them in the pods: 'Be honest for yourself, so you can allow yourself this true experience, and to find that person that loves you no matter what. But also, because when this part happens and when it hits Netflix and people around the world know about it, there's no skeletons in your closet. There's no hiding behind anything. If you come out and just own who you are or what's going on, then you're in a good place.'"

