'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Childhood Photos of Garrison After His Death
The family from Sister Wives is grieving the loss of Garrison Brown, son of Janelle and Kody. Garrison died by suicide earlier this month in Arizona, devastating his family and friends. Since his death, members of the Brown family have been sharing tributes to their beloved family member on social media, allowing their followers to get to know him a little bit better. Meri Brown shared a tribute, along with as several of Garrison’s siblings. And now, Christine Brown, who is still close with Janelle even after divorcing Kody, is sharing another sweet tribute of her own.
Christine shared some never-before-seen pictures of Garrison.
This week, Christine posted a video with some childhood photos of Garrison she found. "I’ve been scanning all my 35 mm camera film and found some gold mines! He truly blessed our lives," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags "#alwaysmissingyou #tellyourstory."
In the images, you can see little Garrison playing in a tree, decorating a cake with mom Janelle, and holding a baby, presumably one of his younger siblings.
She posted some touching family moments as well.
Christine posted another series of photos earlier this week from her daughter Gwendlyn’s wedding featuring Garrison along with his siblings. "Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough," she captioned the post.
She also shared a video of Garrison building her youngest daughter Truely a flower bed.
Other members of the family have been sharing their feelings on social media.
Christine’s daughter, Mykelti Brown Padron, spoke about the pain the family is going through in the wake of Garrison’s death. On her Patreon, she shared her feelings after Garrison’s funeral with her subscribers, which was then shared on Instagram.
"I've got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that," she shared. "We do have some more things for him, in honor of him, coming up this next month and some more in the next couple of months."
Mykelti couldn't contain her grief.
"Please don't ask me any questions about Garrison or about my family. Not my family, sorry, about the events around this," she asked her fans through tears. "I think most of my siblings, we've all pretty much agreed that none of our life is private, really, because our parents are public and the show. But this is ours. This is private."
Garrison's death was a devastating blow to the family.
Garrison was confirmed dead by the Flagstaff Police Department of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," read a joint statement shared by Janelle and Kody. "This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"