My Son Kicked Me Out of His House Because I Kept Making Him Breakfast He Didn't Want
Navigating boundaries with parents as an adult can feel like a delicate balancing act. On one hand, mothers and fathers typically mean well and want to help out the best they can. On the other hand, parents can sometimes overstep and refuse to listen to direct feedback, causing disruption, frustration, and hurt feelings all around.
On the popular AITA subreddit, one adult son needed feedback on whether he was out of line during a recent interaction with his mother. The mom — who temporarily stayed at his house after his sister had a baby — refused to stop making him breakfast, so he kicked her out of his home.
The Reddit user agreed to temporarily host his mom after his sister gave birth.
On March 11, a Reddit user wanted to know, AITA? "My baby sister just had a baby and our mom came to help," he explained. "I agreed to let her stay with me since I live only eight blocks away. It's walkable. My plan was to Uber her over in the morning and pick her up after work."
There was just one problem.
His mom refused to stop making breakfast for him.
The Redditor explained that during the week, he generally only drinks coffee at breakfast time, eats fruit for lunch, and then enjoys a typical-sized dinner. However, his mother "decided that this was unacceptable" and woke up early to make him breakfast. He expressed his appreciation while explaining that he doesn't usually eat in the mornings.
"I very clearly communicated to her that she was welcome to eat anything in my home but to please not make me breakfast as it was a waste," the OP explained.
Despite this conversation, the mom prepared breakfast the next day. The adult son didn't eat it, so she threw out the food.
He had a valid reason, but she still wouldn't listen.
The Reddit user said he told his mother "to please not waste my food," but she made breakfast for him again the following day, prompting him to ask if "she was developing dementia."
He continued, "She is wasting my food for no good reason. I'm not poor or anything but wasting food is a pet peeve of mine. She said I was being ungrateful for her help and she was doing it to be nice since I was letting her stay with me."
The mom indicated that she understood. Except, for a fourth day in a row, she made breakfast for her adult son who had no intention of eating it.
Finally, the OP had enough and kicked her out.
At that point, the Reddit user was done. "I took her luggage with me when I dropped her off at my sister's home," he recalled. "I told my doorman that my guest was no longer welcome."
The OP's father and sister messaged him "all day long" to attempt to change his mind. Ultimately, the father rented an Airbnb close to the sister's house and stayed with the mother.
Reddit users weighed in, and the verdict is NTA.
On the Reddit thread, users resoundingly voted that the OP was NTA.
"Sounds more like your mother was initiating a power play, and that she would have continued wasting your food (which she KNEW bothered you, but that was the point) until you capitulated," one person commented. "Then she would have 'won.' You throwing her out was inconvenient, so of course you had to be the Bad Guy. But that shouldn't have been necessary if your mother had been the least bit reasonable."
Another Reddit user declared: "NTA. And tell your mom this. Its my house my rules. You know the one they used to say to you when you were growing up."
Meanwhile, someone else pointed out: "You’re a grown adult, you’re allowed to set boundaries between yourself and your parents, and you’re allowed to have as much distance between them as you want when they’ve been violating those boundaries. your mother wasn’t respecting the way you live, so now she’s no longer a part of that. simple."