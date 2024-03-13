My Son Kicked Me Out of His House Because I Kept Making Him Breakfast He Didn't Want

The Redditor explained that during the week, he generally only drinks coffee at breakfast time, eats fruit for lunch, and then enjoys a typical-sized dinner. However, his mother "decided that this was unacceptable" and woke up early to make him breakfast. He expressed his appreciation while explaining that he doesn't usually eat in the mornings.

"I very clearly communicated to her that she was welcome to eat anything in my home but to please not make me breakfast as it was a waste," the OP explained.

Despite this conversation, the mom prepared breakfast the next day. The adult son didn't eat it, so she threw out the food.

