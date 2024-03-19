9-Year-Old Accused of Killing Dad With Hatchet Allegedly Obsessed With Violent Video Games

The child allegedly played video games that were “particularly violent in nature” and seemingly not age-appropriate, according to court documents obtained by Fox 13.

“Occupants of the home describe the suspect as spending a lot of time on these devices, consuming content, watching videos and playing video games,” a warrant read. “There have been instances where the suspect has viewed videos that were deemed not age-appropriate and shared details of these videos with other children in the home, resulting in discipline.”

His father was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries the following day. The boy was arrested, but his name was not released. Charges have not been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.

More from CafeMom: Dad Charged With Murder After Leaving 8-Month-Old in Bathtub To Play Video Games