Parenting is not for the faint of heart ; no matter what age your children are, there will be challenges. Some say the infant stage is the hardest, whereas others argue that toddlers are harder . But what happens when your children get to school and you must deal with friends, teachers, and homework? Is that stage actually the hardest? For some parents, the answer is yes.

A frustrated Ohio father was apparently at his wits' end with his child’s homework and wanted the school to know about it, but they say he took it too far. Adam Sizemore, 37, allegedly called the school to complain so many times that police got involved, and he ended up being charged with harassment.

