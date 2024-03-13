California Sheriff's Deputy Shoots & Kills 15-Year-Old Autistic Boy Armed With Garden Tool
Newly released bodycam footage from police in California shows the moment a disturbance call turned deadly. Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in Apple Valley after the family called to report that 15-year-old Ryan Gainer was actively attacking his family. Gainer reportedly charged at a deputy with a large garden tool, and when he did not heed warnings to drop his weapon, a different deputy shot the teenager.
Per a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies tended to Gainer's gunshot wound as they waited for paramedics to arrive, but that is being disputed. The teen later died at an area hospital. His family has obtained legal counsel in the aftermath of his tragic death.
More from CafeMom: Family of Black 16-Year-Old Girl Shot by Police Says She Had Called 911 Asking for Help
Ryan apparently didn't want to do his chores.
His family's attorney, DeWitt M. Lacy, confirmed to People that Gainer was autistic and that he had a confrontation with family March 9 about chores that were causing a change in his routine.
The situation escalated, and the family ended up calling 911 for help when they apparently couldn't calm Gainer down.
Officers arrived at the residence.
According to the sheriff's department, deputies arrived just before 5 p.m., and Gainer appeared upset. He was wielding a sharp-bladed garden tool that appeared to be about 5 feet long.
"Without provocation, Gainer raised the bladed end of the tool and ran toward the deputy. The deputy retreated and Gainer chased the deputy in an attempt to assault him with the bladed end of the tool," the release reads. "A lethal force encounter occurred, and Gainer was struck by gunfire. Deputies quickly rendered medical aid to Gainer and continued until paramedics arrived. Gainer was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."
The family claims they had de-escalated the situation before police arrived.
Per their attorney, Gainer's family said he was no longer upset when deputies arrived.
"Sometimes with autistic teens, or are those similarly situated, it might cause them to be very angry. They might yell and or disrupt property, which is what happened here, and it was the source of the 911 call," Lacy said, according to People. "However, by the time the deputies arrived to the residence, the situation had calmed. Ryan had even been apologetic about being so enraged and apologized for breaking up a window."
The video footage appears to show a chaotic scene.
In video footage obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, one point of view from a deputy shows Gainer in a blue sweatsuit approaching the deputy with a large garden tool, and the deputy yells, "Get back! Get back. You're gonna get shot!"
Gainer was then shot and later succumbed to his wounds.
The sheriff's office noted in a statement that deputies tended to the teen's wounds at the scene, but the family's attorney told People that is not true.
"Instead of rendering life-saving aid after two adult armed police officers shot and wounded Ryan ... laying in his driveway bleeding, they did not give him aid," Lacy said. "They stopped neighbors from giving aid. They stopped the family from giving aid. And they held everybody at bay."
He added it took five to 10 minutes for help to arrive. "Another deputy arrived on the scene and began lifesaving efforts, CPR. But by then it was too late. Ryan had already choked on the vomit that was in his throat. And that's why he died," the attorney claimed.
More from CafeMom: Police Officer Shoots Teen After Crowd Brawls at Six Flags Over Georgia
The tragic incident is under investigation.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus shared a statement.
"Our social safety net for those experiencing mental illness needs to be strengthened. Our deputies handle seemingly insurmountable calls daily. Most of these calls do not end in violence. However, this one ended in tragedy for Ryan, his family, and for the deputies who responded," per Fox 11. "Rapidly evolving, violent encounters are some of the most difficult, requiring split-second decisions. While these decisions are lawful, they are awful in terms of our humanity. I feel for both Ryan's family and my deputies who will struggle with this for their entire lives."
The sheriff's department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Shawn Thurman or Sergeant Justin Giles at the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tipsters should contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.