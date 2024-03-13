California Sheriff's Deputy Shoots & Kills 15-Year-Old Autistic Boy Armed With Garden Tool

In video footage obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, one point of view from a deputy shows Gainer in a blue sweatsuit approaching the deputy with a large garden tool, and the deputy yells, "Get back! Get back. You're gonna get shot!"

Gainer was then shot and later succumbed to his wounds.

The sheriff's office noted in a statement that deputies tended to the teen's wounds at the scene, but the family's attorney told People that is not true.

"Instead of rendering life-saving aid after two adult armed police officers shot and wounded Ryan ... laying in his driveway bleeding, they did not give him aid," Lacy said. "They stopped neighbors from giving aid. They stopped the family from giving aid. And they held everybody at bay."

He added it took five to 10 minutes for help to arrive. "Another deputy arrived on the scene and began lifesaving efforts, CPR. But by then it was too late. Ryan had already choked on the vomit that was in his throat. And that's why he died," the attorney claimed.

