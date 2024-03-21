Parents Arrested After Allegedly Passing Out Drunk on the Beach & Losing Their Kids

Sheriff Mike Chitwood told Fox 35 about the shocking incident. "I went and read the report, and I'm like, 'You got to be kidding me.'"

The parents had no idea where their children were, but authorities found them swimming in a hotel pool nearby, unsupervised but safe.

"It just boggles my mind that you would drive here and get obliterated and allow a 5- and a 7-year-old to wander off," he said.

Both were charged with felony child neglect, Fox 35 reported.

"When we wonder what we see, why kids are the way they are, you gotta take a step back and look at who's in charge. And clearly, these two clowns shouldn't be in charge of ... they can't be in charge of themselves, let alone a five-year-old or a seven-year-old," Chitwood said.

