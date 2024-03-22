Mom Charged With Killing Daughter Claims 8-Year-Old Was Possessed by Spirits

A mother caused “unfathomable” injuries to her 8-year-old daughter and is now charged in her death, according to Michigan authorities and news reports.

The mother, 30-year-old Chelsea Renee Duperon of Wayne claimed her daughter was possessed by spirits, according to court documents obtained by WJBK.

“I swear to God, this is not me,” she told authorities while being interviewed, WWJ reported. “This sounds crazy, but there’s bad spirits.”

Authorities in Wayne were called to Duperon’s home March 16 for reports of the child not breathing, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a news release. The girl was found unresponsive with injuries to her head and neck.

“What she endured is unfathomable,” Prosecutor Erin Wilmoth told WWJ. “The pictures reflect a child that does not even look like a child. The massive amount of swelling to her head and her face, she was completely unrecognizable.”

Duperon initially told officers the girl’s injuries were the result of her falling down the stairs, WXYZ reported, citing court documents. But two days before police were called to the home, she told her live-in boyfriend it was a “ghost or spirit” that assaulted her daughter.

The mother eventually said she hit her daughter and did not seek medical care until she stopped breathing, according to WXYZ.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the district attorney’s office.