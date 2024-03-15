People Outraged Over Viral Video of Toddler Vaping — 'Why Do Parents Think This Is OK?'

When many of us were younger, smoking was everywhere . If our parents didn't smoke, our grandparents might have, and we probably had friends whose parents smoked . Sure, we knew it wasn't good for us, but it took decades for places like restaurants and bars to finally ban smoking and for it ultimately to become less commonplace. It certainly isn't as omnipresent as it was in the 1980s and '90s, and it appears that people have finally taken the hint that smoking is a bad idea .

But as smoking went out of vogue, vaping became the rage. It comes with its own set of dangerous side effects, yet we see adults with plumes of vapor coming from their mouths all the time. It's not illegal, but vaping is age-restricted, so it's only supposed to be for adults who can choose whether they want to take the risk. Sadly, kids still get their hands on vapes. A recent viral post on X shows a toddler vaping in a car, and it is truly shocking. The video, rightly so, has caused quite a stir on the social platform.

