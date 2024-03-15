People Outraged Over Viral Video of Toddler Vaping — 'Why Do Parents Think This Is OK?'
When many of us were younger, smoking was everywhere. If our parents didn't smoke, our grandparents might have, and we probably had friends whose parents smoked. Sure, we knew it wasn't good for us, but it took decades for places like restaurants and bars to finally ban smoking and for it ultimately to become less commonplace. It certainly isn't as omnipresent as it was in the 1980s and '90s, and it appears that people have finally taken the hint that smoking is a bad idea.
But as smoking went out of vogue, vaping became the rage. It comes with its own set of dangerous side effects, yet we see adults with plumes of vapor coming from their mouths all the time. It's not illegal, but vaping is age-restricted, so it's only supposed to be for adults who can choose whether they want to take the risk. Sadly, kids still get their hands on vapes. A recent viral post on X shows a toddler vaping in a car, and it is truly shocking. The video, rightly so, has caused quite a stir on the social platform.
The child appears to know exactly how a vape works.
The video uploaded by @brutalfightz shows a very young child in a car seat in the back of a moving car holding a vape and wearing nothing but a T-shirt and a diaper. This doesn't appear to be the first time the child has vaped as the toddler inhales and exhales with a finesse that doesn't happen when someone tries this kind of thing of for the first time. Not only is the child vaping but the little one also isn't properly secured in the car seat, making this situation dangerous on so many levels.
There seems to be another child in the car.
As the vape cloud fills the back seat of the car, another little voice, presumably belonging to a child, says, "You choked me with the vape," and then coughs profusely. There is also at least one adult in the car whom the toddler calls Nanny but does not appear to be the least bit concerned that two children have a vape and are using it for fun.
People went crazy over the video on X.
On the BrutalFightz page alone, it has been viewed 6.6 million times. Not surprisingly, people are positively outraged.
Many called for the parents to be in jail.
"They need to be arrested how can you give such a thing to this child," one person commented.
"Holy s---, this probably could get their parents arrested or atleast an investigation for child neglect," someone else agreed.
And this person wanted the parents called out: "This is one of the only situations I'm alright with doxing."
People noticed how comfortable the child was with the device.
The ease with which the toddler was handling the vape is alarming.
"Definitely this is not the first," one commenter wrote.
And this person had a sad theory: "She probably wants to be a cool mom so he wouldn't cry, cos why didn't she even try to collect it."
People were ashamed of the parents.
"This is heartlessness in the greatest order," another comment reads.
Others pointed out the serious health concerns.
People were quick to discuss the dangers of vaping.
"Vapes are negatively impacting the health and well-being of today's youth. It is concerning that some parents may not realize the dangers and consequences of vaping," one person wrote. "It is crucial for parents to educate themselves and have open conversations with their children about the risks associated with vaping."
This person agreed, writing, "Vapes are contributing to a harmful trend among young people. It's concerning that some parents are not taking this issue seriously. We need to educate and protect our youth from the dangers of vaping."
Someone else chimed in with this reality check: "Nah they just let everyone have kids."