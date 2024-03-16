Teenage Passenger Allegedly Tries to Storm Cockpit During Alaska Airlines Flight

A teenage passenger allegedly tried to storm the cockpit on a cross-country Alaska Airlines flight earlier in March.

According to an affidavit filed by Federal Air Marshal Thomas G. Pattinson, 19-year-old Nathan Jones got out of his seat and tried to open the cockpit door three separate times during a March 3 flight from San Diego to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Flight attendants “requested the assistance of off-duty law enforcement officers, who restrained Jones in flex cuffs and sat on either side of him for the remainder of the flight,” Pattinson reported.

The cockpit door was blocked by a beverage cart and a stood guard until they safely landed.

More from CafeMom: I Was a Flight Attendant & This Is the Best Hack for Keeping Kids Busy During a Flight