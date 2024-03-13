CPS Mishandled My Case After a Medical Issue & Now I'm Fighting for Custody of My Toddler
Child Protective Services often plays a crucial role in protecting kids from unsafe or potentially abusive environments. Few would argue this point. Government agencies, however, don’t always get it right when it comes to assessing a situation and taking appropriate action.
Recently, a Texas mother spoke out after her 2-year-old son was taken away from her for more than 80 days. Joslyn Sanders had her son, Josiah, removed from her care by CPS in December, over a disagreement about his medical care at a Dallas hospital, even though she sought treatment elsewhere for him.
A hospital filed a CPS complaint against Sanders for refusing medical care for her son.
In December 2023, Sanders took Josiah to Children's Medical Center Dallas for testing at the advice of her son's pediatrician, CBS News Texas reported. Sanders objected to an antibiotic that doctors prescribed and left the facility against medical advice. The medical center then filed a complaint to CPS as part of its protocol.
The following day, a CPS worker showed up at her house and removed Josiah from his home.
A CPS worker and police officers showed up at Joslyn's home in Corinth, Texas, the following day, she told CBS News Texas. Sanders explained that she obtained a different antibiotic for Josiah and was willing to have him checked out at a different hospital. She also reportedly told the CPS worker her son was receiving care from a nutritional feeding therapist. However, Josiah was still removed from his home because of concerns for his health.
Sanders claims CPS did not include her son's treatment plan information in the court document.
In March, Sanders alleged the CPS worker failed to include details about Josiah's treatment plan in the affidavit submitted to the court. She worked with Next Generation Action Network, a social justice group, to navigate getting her son back.
"You find out later on that CPS took those three things out — the information that literally deemed you under state law, that allowed that judge to even remove this child because there are checks and balances of the judiciary," Dominique Alexander, president of the organization, told CBS News Texas.
The mother shared how the ordeal has affected her as she fought to get her son back.
On March 11, Sanders shared an update on her plight via Instagram, writing, "tomorrow is the BIG DAY," referring to a court hearing regarding her son. "I am thanking God in advance for returning my son Josiah back to me. Please continue to pray for us 🥺 gofundme in bio. please like, share and comment‼️"
A Texas judge, however, ordered Josiah to remain in CPS custody.
On March 12, a Denton County judge ordered the toddler to remain in CPS custody, CBS Texas reported.
"I want to tell my son, Josiah, that I love him and I miss him," a tearful Sanders told the news outlet following the decision. "And we did everything in our absolute power to bring him back home to me today."