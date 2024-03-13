CPS Mishandled My Case After a Medical Issue & Now I'm Fighting for Custody of My Toddler

Child Protective Services often plays a crucial role in protecting kids from unsafe or potentially abusive environments. Few would argue this point. Government agencies, however, don’t always get it right when it comes to assessing a situation and taking appropriate action.

Recently, a Texas mother spoke out after her 2-year-old son was taken away from her for more than 80 days. Joslyn Sanders had her son, Josiah, removed from her care by CPS in December, over a disagreement about his medical care at a Dallas hospital, even though she sought treatment elsewhere for him.

More from CafeMom: Mom's Harmless Joke About Her Toddler Triggered a CPS Investigation for Human Trafficking