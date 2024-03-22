Unidentified Baby Abandoned in Car Seat Outside Stranger's Home in Texas
Police in Texas need the public's help identifying a baby who appears to have been abandoned. Officers responded to a call about a baby boy left in a car seat outside of a Houston home. He did not appear harmed, but he does not belong to the residents of the house where he was found.
Harris County Constable Mark Herman posted a photo of the baby on Facebook, hoping someone would be able to help locate the boy's parents.
Police arrived at the home early in the morning.
Per Herman's post, officers responded to a call in the 8400 block of Winthrop Lane about 6:30 a.m. March 21. A baby boy, who they believe to be between the ages of 6 months and 1 year, was left in his car seat at the home's front door. The child was taken into the care of Child Protective Services, but police still want to find his family, KHOU reported.
He appears to be very young.
The baby is described as a Black male wearing a white and blue striped shirt and blue pants. He has brown eyes and hair. He also has two bottom teeth. He is likely less than a year old.
There are laws in place to protect parents who need help with their babies.
According to the Moses Law, families have up to 60 days to take their babies to a safe place to surrender them for assistance without question, KHOU reported. In this case, because of the child's age, the station noted that his parents could face charges related to child abandonment.
Social media users have shared the post to increase awareness.
Herman's post was shared more than 650 times with concerned people hoping to help reunite the baby with his parents.
Many called for people to be kind.
"So sad, but grateful no harm was done to baby boy. No judgement here bc I don’t know what someone is going through," one person wrote.
Others hoped someone would step forward.
"Praying someone knows this child. If the parent couldn't care for him or didn't want him - thankful they left him safe and alive Sweet little guy," another person commented.
There were also comments about what could have happened.
"This is so Heart breaking. What could have been so Bad. To make a mother to abandon her Child. Children our a gift from God. To be loved, protected and cared for. Who ever did this. God help you," one person wrote.
"Praying for his family. Whatever prompted this to happen must be dire," another person suggested.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Children's Assessment Center at 713-986-3300.