The dad explained the family tradition "would be a non-issue if it weren't for my daughter, Kate. She's my wife and I's 'ours' baby."

He continued: "Kate took after my side of the family. We're a taller family, or at least not Keebler Elves, so by the time she was 11, she started coming back with nothing from those parties. The first time, I assumed that she was just picky until I realized that she was starting to be bigger than her older sisters and cousins and had outgrown any size they would wear."

Although his wife said their daughter "needed to realize that not everything was for everyone and to just have fun being there," the dad noted that Kate started experiencing body image issues. "And now I'm thinking having this event is feeding it," he shared.

