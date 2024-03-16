18 Most Popular Baby Names for Ivy League Graduates

Parenting

What's in a name? Can a certain moniker predetermine how successful a child might be as an adult? Not necessarily, but it is interesting to look at the new Spokeo study on the top baby names of eventual Ivy League college graduates. Spokeo, a people search engine, analyzed more than 66 million LinkedIn profiles to find the top names for graduates from the eight Ivy League schools: Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania. Among all these schools, only 18 names reigned supreme.

It probably won't be a surprise to learn that a majority of the top names were male, even though women are reportedly outpacing men in graduation rates, per NBC News.

Spokeo CEO Harrison Tang acknowledged this in the study's press release, sharing, "Ivy League institutions also have historically been known for their strong alumni networks, which can play a significant role in the application process. It is possible that these networks, which may have been predominantly male in the past, continue to exert influence on the success and prominence of male graduates. Female alumni may face different networking challenges, potentially affecting their visibility in top positions and the prevalence of their names among graduates."

So take this list with a grain of salt — just because a baby may or may not have one of these names doesn't necessarily mean the little one will or won't graduate from a top school. Plus, as name trends change, so too will lists like this. We can name our babies whatever means the most to us — college is 18 years away anyway.

1/18
happy baby boy -placeholder
happy baby boy
PeopleImages/iStock

MICHAEL

Michael held the top spot across all Ivy League graduates, and that's not very surprising considering its reign as a top baby name in general. According to data from the Social Security Administration, from 1961 until 1998, Michael was the No. 1 name for baby boys every single year.

2/18
baby boy smiling-placeholder
baby boy smiling
Capuski/iStock

JOHN

Another classic name, John, came in first for Harvard graduates and second overall with the eight schools combined. The Social Security Administration reported that John was the top name for baby boys between 1900 and 1923. After it was knocked from the No. 1 spot, it still appeared in at least in the top 10 for the next five decades.

3/18
baby boy smiling-placeholder
baby boy smiling
RichLegg/iStock

DAVID

Apparently a lot of Davids go to Princeton, Yale, and Brown, because that name topped the lists for all three schools. Overall, David was also third amongst the collective of Ivy Leagues. According to the baby name finder on Mom.com, David comes from the Hebrew word for "beloved," which gives it a sweet backstory.

4/18
baby girl with toy-placeholder
baby girl with toy
Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock

JENNIFER

The first female name to hit the study was Jennifer. This name ranked fourth overall, and it was the only woman's name to be on Cornell's top 10 list at all. Per the Social Security Administration, Jennifer was the No. 1 name for baby girls from 1970 until 1984. A lot of those babies went on to Ivy League schools, it seems.

5/18
baby boy crawling-placeholder
baby boy crawling
AaronAmat/iStock

ROBERT

Robert appeared sort of in the middle on all eight university lists. This is a more old-school boy name, and it's been phased out recently. According to BabyCenter's report of 2023's most popular baby names, Robert didn't even crack the top 100.

6/18
happy baby boy-placeholder
happy baby boy
AntonioTanaka/iStock

JAMES

James was the sixth most popular graduate name overall, but it's worth noting that this isn't a strictly male name – at least these days. As the years wear on, Ivy League schools may see both female and male students named James graduate over the years. Blake Lively has a daughter named James, after all.

7/18
baby girl in crib-placeholder
baby girl in crib
recep-bg/iStock

JESSICA

The second most popular female name for Ivy League graduates was Jessica, which ranked seventh overall. This moniker was most used from the late '70s to the early 2000s but has faded significantly in popularity ever since. Per the Social Security Administration, Jessica ranked 508th for baby girl names in 2022.

8/18
baby girl wearing pink-placeholder
baby girl wearing pink
Antonio_Diaz/iStock

SARAH

Sarah was the eighth most popular graduate name amongst the Ivy League schools. It was also the only female name to appear at all on Yale, Brown, and Dartmouth's top 10 lists. Sarah remains a somewhat popular name today, ranking 92nd on BabyCenter's 2023 chart.

9/18
baby boy in the snow-placeholder
baby boy in the snow
AleksandarNakic/iStock

MARK

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the Harvard graduates who made this name the seventh most popular for the university. Mark was also the ninth most popular among all the Ivy League schools. But the name didn't rank at all in BabyCenter's top 100 baby names for 2023.

10/18
baby boy outside-placeholder
baby boy outside
Asia-Pacific Images Studio/iStock

BRIAN

The baby name finder on Mom.com notes that Brian is Gaelic for "strong one," so it's a nice, strong name for an Ivy League graduate. Although this name didn't place on any of the schools' individual top 10 lists, it did come in 10th overall when all the universities were combined.

11/18
baby boy yellow shirt-placeholder
baby boy yellow shirt
ArtistGNDphotography/iStock

DANIEL

Daniel appeared on every school's individual lists — except for Dartmouth's. The biblical name is actually still pretty popular today, ranking 24th on BabyCenter's 2023 list. That means the Ivy Leagues will likely continue to have graduates named Daniel for many years.

12/18
baby boy in a playpen-placeholder
baby boy in a playpen
Arindam Ghosh/iStock

ALEX

This is another name that really could be used for either boys or girls because it can be short for monikers such as Alexander, Alexis, or Alexandra. However, it's not as popular as some of the other Ivy League names. Alex only appeared on the list for one school — Harvard.

13/18
baby boy playing with blocks-placeholder
baby boy playing with blocks
Prostock-Studio/iStock

KEVIN

Like with Alex, Kevin was also only popular at Harvard University — where it ranked ninth overall for graduate first names. Per Social Security Administration data, Kevin has never been a No. 1 name, but it has floated around the top 100 to 200 names for years.

14/18
baby boy standing outside-placeholder
baby boy standing outside
Svittlana/iStock

ANDREW

The Office character Andy Bernard would be pleased to know his name ranks high at Cornell, which is the school he attended in the show. Andrew appeared fourth among Cornell's top graduate names. It also appeared on the lists for the seven other Ivy League universities.

15/18
young boy child in a hat-placeholder
young boy child in a hat
lechatnoir/iStock

PETER

This boy name was only popular at Princeton, Yale, Brown, and Dartmouth. Still, that's half of the eight Ivy League schools, so any Peters out there should be proud. There aren't as many of them these days, with Peter failing to land a spot in BabyCenter's top 100 names of 2023.

16/18
Princess Diana, Young Prince William-placeholder
Princess Diana, Young Prince William
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

WILLIAM

Prince William shares his moniker with graduates from Princeton and Dartmouth. For his part, the Prince of Wales attended college at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. It's where he met his eventual wife Kate Middleton, who was studying art history.

17/18
baby girl in polka dots-placeholder
baby girl in polka dots
Ankit Sah/iStock

ELIZABETH

We've reached the final female name to be recognized by this Ivy League study. Although Elizabeth didn't appear on the overall top 10 list, the name was the 10th most popular Columbia graduate name. It's a classic moniker that still appears on baby name lists year after year. In 2023, BabyCenter reported that it was the 41st most popular girl name.

18/18
baby boy in striped shirt-placeholder
baby boy in striped shirt
martinedoucet/iStock

MATTHEW

Matthew was only recognized by Brown and Cornell, where the name placed ninth and 10th most popular, respectively. The moniker has remained a strong choice through the decades. The Social Security Administration's data has it placing in at least the top 100 boy names every year since 1956.

