18 Most Popular Baby Names for Ivy League Graduates

What's in a name? Can a certain moniker predetermine how successful a child might be as an adult? Not necessarily, but it is interesting to look at the new Spokeo study on the top baby names of eventual Ivy League college graduates. Spokeo, a people search engine, analyzed more than 66 million LinkedIn profiles to find the top names for graduates from the eight Ivy League schools: Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania. Among all these schools, only 18 names reigned supreme.

It probably won't be a surprise to learn that a majority of the top names were male, even though women are reportedly outpacing men in graduation rates, per NBC News.

Spokeo CEO Harrison Tang acknowledged this in the study's press release, sharing, "Ivy League institutions also have historically been known for their strong alumni networks, which can play a significant role in the application process. It is possible that these networks, which may have been predominantly male in the past, continue to exert influence on the success and prominence of male graduates. Female alumni may face different networking challenges, potentially affecting their visibility in top positions and the prevalence of their names among graduates."

So take this list with a grain of salt — just because a baby may or may not have one of these names doesn't necessarily mean the little one will or won't graduate from a top school. Plus, as name trends change, so too will lists like this. We can name our babies whatever means the most to us — college is 18 years away anyway.

