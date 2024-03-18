Mom Finds Disgusting Debris Floating in Toddler's Capri Sun Pouch
When we purchase food products for our families, we expect them to be safe. Parents often pay particular attention to ingredients and expiration dates to be sure they don't give their children anything dangerous. This can be tricky when food items — especially beverages and snacks — come in packaging that we can't see through.
TikTok mom Haley Crider, who goes by @lil_crider on the social media platform, posted a video warning other parents to check their kids' Capri Sun pouches after she cut open one of the drinks and found some pretty nasty stuff inside. This will definitely make you think twice before throwing one in a lunchbox.
Crider was going to pour the drink into her son's sippy cup.
When she cut the top off the Capri Sun pouches, she wasn't necessarily checking for anything strange, but she did find something gross. The first two pouches looked fine, but the third had "stuff floating in it," she explains. The little specs gave the mom pause, and she felt like she needed to share the warning with other parents.
The pouches were not expired.
Crider posted the video in February 2024, and the juice pouches were stamped with an August 2024 expiration date, which means they had plenty of shelf life left – or at least they should have. But clearly, something went wrong inside that pouch.
Thankfully, the mindful mom found it before serving it to her young child.
The discovery disgusted a lot of people.
The whole thing grossed out TikTokers, but some weren't surprised. This has apparently been an issue for people for a long time.
One wrote, "This is why I don't buy capri sun. This has been an issue for years now!"
"This is not the first time I've seen capri sun with this problem. I'll never buy them I'm so disgusted by it," another person commented.
The packaging was a concern for this person, who wrote, "This is why i dont trust packaging you cant see inside easily."
People shared horror stories.
The comment section had some scary stuff to say, like this: "It was a dead spider in mines back in 2010. I never drank one again after that. Huge turn off."
And this has to be a joke, right?
"someone i knew once found a rat inside it.." one person shared.
The whole thing scared some TikTokers, such as this person who wrote, "New fear unlocked."
But what about the clear bottoms on the pouch?
Capri Sun made a big deal about its clear bottom pouches in March 2014 and asked Facebook users to like their post to "see the goodness." But they have since gone back to full foil pouches, and what's inside remains a mystery.
TikTokers remembered the packaging of the past.
"y'all dont remember when someone found worms and such in their caprisuns and then caprisun came out with the clear bottoms?" someone asked.
People weren't sure why things changed.
"That's why they started making a clear bottom, but they stopped randomly for some reason," another person wrote.
And this person had a million-dollar question: "I wonder how much mold I drank as a kid 💀."
Us too, friend. Us too.