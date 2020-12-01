Playtime Magic
All parents know that play is essential for kids — it teaches them important life skills, encourages their sense of wonder, enhances their imaginations, and is a great outlet for their boundless energy. Playtime is just as important as school for growing young minds, as kids learn to express themselves and flex their creative muscles through play.
