Caroline Chirichella
Caroline Chirichella (she/her) is originally from NYC and currently lives in the South of Italy. She has written for The New York Times, Shape, Parents and Elle, among other publications. Best role yet? Mom to nearly three-year-old, Lucia-Antonia.
Being a Mom
How Therapy Has Made Motherhood Manageable for a Mom of 4 With Anxiety, Alcoholism & PTSD
Published Jul 14, 2023
Being a Mom
How Becoming a Teen Mom Saved the Life of a Mama Struggling With Multiple Mental Disorders
Published Dec 20, 2022