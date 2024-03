(she/her) Katharine Chan, MSc, BSc, PMP, is an author of three books and a Top 30 Vancouver Mom Blogger. Her blog, Sum (心,♡) on Sleeve is a raw and honest look at self-love, relationships and parenthood, sharing personal stories to empower others to talk about their feelings despite growing up in a culture that hides them. She’s appeared as a guest on CBC News Radio and Fairchild TV News and contributed to HuffPost Canada and Scary Mommy.