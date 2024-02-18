Maressa Brown
Writer
In my heart, I'm a writer, and, in my head, I'm an editor, but really, I'm both. My work has appeared in/on InStyle.com, Shape.com, Cosmopolitan.com, Parents.com, Romper, Redbookmag.com, ELLE.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, Bustle, Variety, Women's Health, Better Homes & Gardens, Yahoo.com, YourTango.com, First for Women, Woman's World, AOL, Girls Life, Boston magazine. Interests include holistic health, beauty/style, reading, pop culture, astrology.
Mom Shares Smart Trick To Keep Kids From Eating Snacks All Darn Day While Home From School
Published Jun 7, 2023
20 New Year's Eve Games & Activities To Keep Kids Busy While Waiting for the Ball To Drop
Published Dec 30, 2022