I'm the summer-obsessed mother of two girls and a boy. My work has appeared on dozens of websites, including Cosmopolitan, Redbook, Huffington Post, Parents, What to Expect, Bustle, and McSweeney's. I heart travel, home design, yoga — and apparently, clichés. I'm hopeful that one day my husband and I will own a quaint hotel somewhere on the coast of Italy. Kids stay free. Breakfast buffet included.