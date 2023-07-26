Zlata Faerman

Zlata Faerman

Writer

Zlata is a full-time publicist, part-time writer and round-the-clock ambassador to wit and humor. She writes about food, health, beauty, relationships, travel and home, and her work has appeared in Greatist, CNTraveler, Haute Living, The Daily Meal, and She Knows. When she’s not crafting kitchen concoctions, Zlata can be found reading an awesome book (translation: trashy magazine), crossing the line between "funny" and "inappropriate," and fantasizing about being a Real Housewife of Palm Beach.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
FOOD AND CELEBRATIONSBEAUTY AND STYLELIFESTYLEHEALTHCELEBRITY MOMSKIDS ENTERTAINMENTHOME AND FAMILYBABYPREGNANCYTV
lunch boxes
Food and Celebrations

10 Best Lunch Boxes for Kids

10 Best Lunch Boxes for Kids

10 Best Lunch Boxes for Kids

Published Jul 26, 2023
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.