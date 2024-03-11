Christina Applegate Says She's 'Kind of in Hell' Living With Multiple Sclerosis
Living with a chronic illness can be incredibly challenging, especially when it means making major changes to your life compared to what it once was. Actress Christina Applegate has been very open about what life is like with multiple sclerosis, a potentially debilitating chronic disease she was diagnosed with in 2021. Since revealing her diagnosis, she has become an advocate for others who share it, using her celebrity platform to teach more people about what those who have chronic illnesses go through. During an appearance on Good Morning America this week, she opened up about just how much her life has changed in the three years since she learned the news.
She got real about what her life has become.
"I live kind of in hell. I’m not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful, and I’m really grateful," the actress says in a clip from the interview shared on social media.
Christina opened up about her Emmys appearance.
Good Morning America host Robin Roberts then brought up the last time Christina was seen in public. Earlier this year, Christina was a surprise presenter at the Emmy awards, and her appearance at the show got a standing ovation from the audience. She even cracked a joke, telling the crowd, "You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up, but it’s fine."
The Emmys were a special moment for her.
"I felt really beloved, and it was a beautiful thing," Christina said. She then went on to tell Robin "that audience stood up for everybody."
She isn't often seen in public anymore, and seeing the response from the audience was a meaningful moment from the ceremony — not just to Christina but also to those who watched it happen.
She's pairing up with another well-known actress to start a new project.
Christina wasn’t the only one sitting down for the interview. Jamie-Lynn Sigler, best known for her role on The Sopranos, was also on hand to talk about life with multiple sclerosis. She was diagnosed more than 20 years ago when she was 20. Now, she and Christina are co-hosting a podcast together called MeSsy.
Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating disease for many.
According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information from the brain to the body. The immune system attacks the body’s nerve linings, which causes symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and possibly paralysis.