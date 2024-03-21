Drew Barrymore Is Going Viral for Her Surprisingly 'Normal' New York City Home
Seeing celebrity homes is fascinating for a lot of reasons. Not only is it interesting to see how our favorite stars live, but it's also fun to drool over the gorgeous homes and interiors most of us will never be able to afford in our lifetimes. But that's precisely why Drew Barrymore's home is going viral after she shared a peek of it on TikTok: For someone on the Hollywood A-list, her house is surprisingly normal!
It all started when Drew shared a TikTok video about being a 'happy little hermit.'
The video is set to audio from a podcast when Fearne Cotton and Michelle Keagan are talking about how much they love being homebodies, and Drew is showing that she feels the same way.
We see her cooking eggs in the kitchen, trying on outfits in her closet, and eating in front of the TV.
Some people are surprised at how 'normal' Drew's house looks.
Although there's no doubt that Drew lives in a nice home, the fact that it looks so cozy is reminding people of their own homes, and Drew's earning all kinds of praise for it.
"I love that your house looks like a home and not just a show piece," one person commented on the video.
Another commenter added, "I just love how simple but sophisticated you live."
This isn't the first time she's shown off her New York City home on TikTok.
When this lady calls herself a homebody, she really means it — she's at home in a lot of the videos she shares on TikTok.
This one offers a better glimpse at her living room, which includes walls lined with bookshelves and what appears to be a very comfy couch.
She's also done some DIY work to her home.
Back in the summer of 2022, Drew shared a video where she became emotional after breaking down a wall in her home while renovating. She explained that even if something is covered up and dark, "you can pry it open and create light."
She also shared a video of herself tearing down the kitchen cabinets and backsplash.
Good for Drew for always keeping it real.
Her home looks exactly like the kind we'd want to hang out in after a long work week, so there's no doubt that she gets plenty of relaxing done there in the middle of her busy life.
Now we just need a full tour!