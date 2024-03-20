Megan Fox Candidly Opens Up About Which Plastic Surgeries She’s Had
Some celebrities are secretive about undergoing plastic surgery. They choose to ignore the claims or to flat-out deny that they’ve gone under the knife, even if fans believe their appearance has changed significantly. Unlike many of her peers, Megan Fox isn’t trying to pretend that she hasn’t made a few tweaks to her appearance with the help of a plastic surgeon. Now that Megan has been in the public eye for almost 20 years, people definitely take notice of the changes she’s made to her face and body. In a recent interview, she opened up about what work she’s had done and what she has yet to try.
Megan opened up about the work she's had done.
Megan recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, dishing on all of her plastic surgeries with the show’s host, Alexandra Cooper. "I feel like there’s this stigma, and I’m not going to win," she said of being honest about the work she’s had done over the years. "I hope it sets some people free."
She was willing to cop to breast augmentation.
She went on to admit that she had her breasts "done conservatively" between filming the first two Transformers movies.
"I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids," she said, referring to the three kids she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Megan also shared that she had her breasts redone in the last couple years after an issue.
Megan also addressed the rumors about her nose.
Her nose has also been subject of speculation, because there have been rumors over the years saying she has had multiple nose jobs, so she opened up about that, too.
"I had my nose done when I was in my early 20s," she admitted, adding that it looks so small because she contours it within "one inch of its life," which makes her nose look like "it’s just nostrils like Voldemort."
Yes, there are still surgeries she hasn't had – yet.
The actress did share that there are still procedures she hasn’t undergone, including a facelift, though she might be open to one in the future.
"I’ve never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that," she said.
She also admitted that she would be "so flattered" if anyone accused her of having a Brazilian butt lift.
Megan also made a surprising confession.
"I don’t like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia," she confessed.
She said she's so afraid of it that she grills her doctors before surgery, asking "if they’ve seen any omens, if they saw any owls, crows, if anyone stepped on a spider, if there’s any dead insects."
Seems reasonable!