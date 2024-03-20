Millie Bobby Brown Admits She Leaves Negative Reviews Under a 'Fake Name' Online
Millie Bobby Brown just revealed a major secret about herself. The young actress shared that she’s a bit of a Karen when it comes to dealing with the service industry. In fact, she admitted that she’s actually the type of person to leave a bad review if she doesn’t like the service. She uses a fake name to protect herself, but she still knows she’s the one who left the review. And though many comments left online can come off as rude, Millie swears she's doing it for the good of everyone — employees and future customers.
Millie leaves her reviews anonymously.
The Stranger Things star recently appeared on the podcast Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, and the show shared a clip of her and the hosts having a conversation over dinner.
As they ate and talked, Millie asked the hosts, "Do you leave reviews?"
Both Jessie and Lennie said that they don’t but asked her if she did. "Yeah," Millie admitted, smirking as she told them that she does so using a "fake name."
She doesn't always believe the rules apply to her.
"Here’s the thing — my whole life is people criticizing me. So, I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes," she confessed. She went on to share some less than pleasant experiences that prompted her to leave a review.
In one story, she shared that she left a review of a hotel where the employee at the desk was insistent she and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, pay the bill before the end of their trip. "It was just like, 'I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay,'" she said.
One time, she was just trying to help.
Another time, she left a review after a store employee was not particularly helpful. She explained that an older woman mistook her for an employee, which prompted her to find one who could step in and help. But when she did find someone, they were "so unhelpful."
"And I was just like, ‘Please? This isn’t even for me.’ So, I left a review," she shared.
She's totally fine with being called a 'Karen.'
Her confessions caused Jessie to ask through laughter, "Millie, are you a Karen?"
"OK, I’m a Karen," Millie agreed, but she was firm in her belief that leaving negative reviews can be a good thing. "I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement."
People in the comment section seem to be divided.
Some people applauded her for her refreshing honesty, while others thought her confession came off as "entitled."
"I think she’s right! We can’t give constructive feedback anymore because the world wants to label people a Karen for valid opinions and constructive criticism," one person commented.
"She’s not a Karen. She’s right. That’s the best you can do being a customer. Always leave reviews," another person added.
"Yikes a main course of entitled with a side of petulance. Yes she is very young and probably a wonderful actor but imagine her ego in another 10 years," one comment read.