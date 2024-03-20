Eminem Accused of Getting Plastic Surgery After New Music Video Drops
A lot of celebrities have admitted to getting cosmetic surgery, but has Eminem been one of the stars who has gone under the knife more recently? A certain fellow rapper certainly seems to think so. After the premiere of Eminem's new music video for "Doomsday Pt. 2," rapper Benzino accused him of altering his appearance. But maybe we shouldn't be surprised, because the running beef between these two has been going on for years at this point.
Eminem's new video dropped earlier this month.
The song appeared on Lyrical Lemonade's All in Yellow compilation and serves as another major diss towards Benzino.
The two have been feuding for decades after Eminem didn't like that his album The Eminem Show wasn't rated highly enough on The Source, which was partly owned by Benzino at the time. Since then, the rappers have lobbed insults back and forth, particularly when it comes to racial slurs that Eminem made in his past music.
Now, Benzino is speculating about Eminem's appearance.
Benzino reacted to Eminem's new music video in a post on Instagram, asking, "what happened to his face?"
"He finally responded. ,,, can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face?? He looks like a waking corpse. Nah ... this ain’t it. RAP ELVIS DESTROYED," he wrote in his caption.
People have mixed opinions on the topic.
When looking at comments on the post (and thoughts that fans have shared on X), it seems some people are on board with Benzino's claims about Eminem's appearance, while others think this is just a way for him to pick on his enemy.
"I mean he do look like he has some work done. And he never catches a tan. Just sayin,'" one person tweeted.
Another stuck up for Eminem, writing, "This guy doesn't even have the right ... He just aged gracefully, while Benzino looks like he's got that morbid appearance from so many steroids."
He's not ready to let this go, though.
Benzino has shared multiple posts about Eminem since then, including one that questioned Dr. Dre for believing that Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time.
This beef isn't going to be dying down any time soon ...
Eminem doesn't seem too bothered.
It looks like he has no plans to respond to Benzino's latest disses at all. Other than promoting his new music video, Eminem joined other rappers including Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, in a Grey's Anatomy spoof for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.
What's Em's next move? He might just let this ride for a while.