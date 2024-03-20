Eminem Accused of Getting Plastic Surgery After New Music Video Drops

The song appeared on Lyrical Lemonade's All in Yellow compilation and serves as another major diss towards Benzino.

The two have been feuding for decades after Eminem didn't like that his album The Eminem Show wasn't rated highly enough on The Source, which was partly owned by Benzino at the time. Since then, the rappers have lobbed insults back and forth, particularly when it comes to racial slurs that Eminem made in his past music.