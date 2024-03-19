'Saggy Diaper' — Khloé Kardashian Called Out for Her 'Weird' Butt in New Pic
Fans have some questions about Khloé Kardashian’s normally curvaceous posterior. In a new picture Khloé posted to Instagram, some laser-focused fans called out her normally perky tush for falling a bit flat. Khloé, who often shares videos and pictures of her workouts on social media, has been called out for wonky booty pictures before. No one knows if this is just because of an editing flaw on her part, or if it’s the angle of the picture, but something definitely looks off. Khloé prides herself on her backside, so fans are definitely being extra critical of the apparent blunder. They weren’t wasting any time dragging her and her "dumpy" appearance.
Khloé was using the photo to sell a dress.
Khloé shared a picture advertising a new dress for sale on the Kardashian Kloset website, which the family uses to resell their old clothes, on her Instagram Stories this week. In the picture, Khloé is rocking a black and white snakeskin print dress with a thigh slit and a waist cutout. She’s looking over the shoulder, backside on full display.
Fans think the photo is a bit strange.
Fans flocked to the popular Reddit forum r/KUWTKsnark, sharing a screenshot of the post and titling it "Something ain't right." Someone circled Khloé’s flat butt to draw attention to the seeming weirdness of the way it looked. Many of the commenters in the thread believe that it has something to do with a Brazilian butt lift procedure.
Fans mocked her for a BBL fail.
"For the trendsetters of the BBL, they have the worst BBLs," one person commented. "I’ve seen nicer BBLs on pretty much everyone else."
Someone else replied, saying, "It’s bc ALL the KarJenners got BBLs that are ridiculously way too Big for their sizes."
"What does this?" another commenter asked. "And originally overdone BBL and the ravages of time? Work done on an existing BBL?"
Another person added: "That looks like what happens when an a-- implant flips and the flat part is on the outside. That literally happens sometimes and that's exactly what this looks like."
The jokes practically write themselves.
One commenter quipped: "She sat for too long. She has to blow into her thumb to pump it back out."
"She really needs a diaper change before the plane takes off," another teased.
Diaper jokes seemed to be popular, because another comment read, "Dumpy diaper."
Khloé has clapped back at these kinds of comments in the past.
Khloé has fired back at accusations that she’s had butt enhancements in the past, but she can’t seem to shake them. While she swears that her bountiful bottom is just thanks to exercise, most of her fans and followers believe that she’s lying. A fan called her out for getting butt implants in the comment section of one of her workout videos, and Khloé had something to say about it.
"Lol silly goose," she commented. "It's the seam design of the leggings. That's so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad."