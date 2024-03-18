Gisele Bündchen Reveals What She Eats in a Day & the One Food She Never Touches
Part of the job description for a supermodel is to keep their bodies in tip-top shape — usually by following notoriously rigorous diet and exercise routines. Some of them become less committed to the routine after they retire from modeling, but not always, and it seems former model Gisele Bündchen is one of them. Even with two kids, Benjamin and Vivian, she still maintains a strict diet and exercise routine, and in a new interview, she's opening up about what she does to stay healthy – including the one food she refuses to eat.
One food doesn't fit in with her wellness beliefs.
In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Gisele shared the one food that she will never eat: white sugar. She didn’t even just say that she doesn’t eat it. She called the stuff "poison."
"There [are] so many other ways you can sweeten your things that are delicious. Honey, maple syrup, dates," she said.
She eats clean and simple.
Even though she released a cookbook called Nourish, Gisele considers herself "the farthest thing from a chef." She did share some of the things she typically eats, starting with "lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt," at 5 a.m. If she works out, she will follow that with eggs.
"I also like avocado. It can be an omelet, a frittata," she revealed. "Sometimes I have a smoothie. I always make an almond paste to have some protein in there."
Gisele works out a lot as well.
Gisele told the news outlet that she works out six days a week. "I love Pilates because I had back surgery three years ago and it helps with your core," she said. "I like exercise outside: surfing, swimming, horseback riding, volleyball. When I’m on holiday, I do more of that.”
She also walks her dog twice a day, lifts weights “about two days a week [and does] cardio about two days a week."
She shares a lot on social media.
Social media is another way Gisele gives her followers a glimpse into her health and fitness routines. She gives credit to her asana stretches and meditations to helping her "ground" herself in the mornings. Like a lot of moms, Gisele admitted that it's tough for her to balance being a single parent to her kids with her work life.
She's learned an important lesson along the way.
"When my kids are with me, they have so many activities," she shared. "It’s difficult to manage my schedule and their schedule. The most important thing for me every day is to put the oxygen mask on me first."
That’s an important lesson for all moms.