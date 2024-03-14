Lindsay Lohan Dishes on Her Plans for Baby No. 2
Now that Lindsay Lohan has been initiated into the celebrity moms club, it sounds like she's already ready to jump into round two! During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Lindsay opened up to Drew about her future baby plans, and it sounds like her son, Luai, will be getting a sibling sooner rather than later. Lindsay and husband Bader Shammas welcomed Luai, their first child, in July 2023, so it makes sense that she's got babies on the brain as she's gearing up to celebrate his first birthday in just a few months.
Lindsay admitted she's already thinking about her next baby.
While chatting about becoming a mother with Drew — who has two children of her own, Lindsay said, "I mean, having a baby then you’re like, oh, I want another, I’m like that."
When Drew asked to clarify if that meant she'd be giving Luai a sibling, she said, "Of course."
"Because I was lucky enough to have a sibling. So I want, I want Luai to have that," she said.
She also shared that Luai has already seen one of her most famous flicks.
And yes, we are talking about The Parent Trap, which she said Luai was watching when she came home from work one day, because it happened to be on TV.
"I started crying because I’m like, he doesn’t even know that’s Mommy yet. I was like, do I turn it off or do I just ...?" she said.
Luai was super into it.
"He was kind of just staring. Because maybe, my voice was still similar to how it was then," she said. "So I was like, maybe he knows, like a little bit that it’s me because it sounds like me. But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it."
Her next baby could come sooner than some might think.
According to what a source close to Lindsay told Us Weekly, she wants to start having more children ASAP.
"She’s working a lot, so it’s just a matter of timing. They’ll have [another baby] in the next year or two," the insider said.
New parenthood seems to be working well for Lindsay and Bader.
"They look out for each other and make time for date nights. They have a nanny, but Bader is very hands-on," the source shared.
The person added, "Lindsay’s in the best place of her life and career. She’s never been healthier physically and mentally."