Matthew Perry's Will Has Been Revealed 5 Months After His Sudden Death
Five months after former Friends star Matthew Perry was unexpectedly found dead at his California home, the details of his will are being made public. On Monday, documents related to his estate revealed who he's chosen to be executors of a million dollar trust that he left behind, along with the people who have been named as his beneficiaries. At the time of his death, Matthew held more than $1 million in personal property including vehicles.
Matthew left behind a trust.
Named after Woody Allen's character in Annie Hall, the Alvy Singer Living Trust consisted of $1 million when Matthew died last year. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, he named Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan as co-executors of the trust.
"All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate," he explained in the documents.
Because Robin has declined to act as executor, Lisa will be taking on the responsibility.
His will was created in 2009.
At the time, he named his parents, John Perry and Suzanne Morrison, as two of his beneficiaries, along with former girlfriend Rachel Dunn. So are his half siblings, which include Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Madeline Morrison, William Morrison (the children his mother shares with Keith Morrison) and Maria Perry-Bowick (his father's daughter with Debbie Boyle).
Matthew made one stipulation clear.
Matthew noted that any children he should have would not be entitled to any of his estate, Page Six reported. He hadn't had any at the time of his death, so this ended up being a moot point.
A hearing is scheduled for April 10 in Los Angeles.
Matthew's death came as a shock to fans and loved ones.
He was found dead at his home on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. His cause of death wasn't immediately clear — other than the fact that he was found in a hot tub, where he likely drowned — but further investigations did answer a lot of questions about what happened that night.
In December, the medical examiner's report revealed that Matthew had ketamine in his system at the time of his death, which ultimately led to him going unconscious in the water.
His loss is one that has been deeply felt.
In the months since his death, his fans, loved ones, and even his Friends costars have shared tributes to the actor, showing what an impact he made on the world while he was here. It's still hard to believe that he's gone, but his talent will certainly continue to live on.