Matthew Perry's Will Has Been Revealed 5 Months After His Sudden Death

Named after Woody Allen's character in Annie Hall, the Alvy Singer Living Trust consisted of $1 million when Matthew died last year. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, he named Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan as co-executors of the trust.

"All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate," he explained in the documents.

Because Robin has declined to act as executor, Lisa will be taking on the responsibility.