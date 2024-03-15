Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram as She Launches New Project & Some Say It's Doomed
The world can't stop talking about Kate Middleton right now, but Meghan Markle is making her own headlines anyway. On Thursday, Meghan surprised royal watchers by returning to Instagram to launch her new lifestyle brand. Although we don't have many details about the brand so far, this is a significant milestone for the Duchess of Sussex; she's been off social media after walking away from royal life with Prince Harry in 2020 — until now, that is.
The first posts on the account appeared this week.
On Thursday, several posts appeared on an Instagram account, @americanrivieraorchard, all coming together to show a logo on the grid.
The bio of the account reads, "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," noting that it was established in 2024.
The website for the new venture is here, too.
There's not much to see when you click the link in the American Riviera Orchard bio — just a spot at the bottom of the page where interested people can enter their email address to "join" the waitlist.
Both the website and the Instagram account note that the company is based in Montecito, California, where Meghan and Harry are from.
Meghan also appears in a video on the page.
In a video posted to the account's Instagram Stories and set to the Nancy Wilson song "I Wish You Love," we can see Meghan cooking in a kitchen that appears to be inside the home she shares with Harry and their two children, Lilibet and Archie.
Meghan launched her company on a significant day for her and Harry.
As fans on Twitter pointed out, March 14 is famously the day of Meghan and Harry's "Freedom Flight." In 2020, Meghan and Harry returned to the UK to wrap up their royal duties, which meant that when they flew back to America, they were finally leaving their lives as senior royals behind.
To launch her lifestyle brand on this day four years later — after having to shut down her blog, The Tig, when marrying into the royal family — seems especially meaningful.
Fingers crossed more will be revealed soon.
It's clear that lifestyle blogging was a passion of Meghan's in her pre-royal life, so it's exciting to think that she will be able to get back to it now. We can't wait to find out more about what American Riviera Orchard will be.
