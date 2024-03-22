Nickelodeon Allegedly Refused To Give Jennette McCurdy Antidepressants
Nickelodeon is coming under fire after the documentary Quiet on Set premiered on Sunday, and now, even more disturbing secrets are being exposed about the network's roster of child stars. In a TikTok video he shared this week, former Zoey 101 star Jack Salvatore claimed that Nickelodeon didn't want Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy taking antidepressants after her mom died because they were worried the network would look bad.
Jack shared his claims on Thursday.
Not only did he play Mark Del Figgalo on Zoey 101, but he also worked behind the scenes on both iCarly and Sam & Cat, so Jack said he overheard "high level conversations" that he probably wasn't supposed to be privy to during his time at Nickelodeon.
That included a particularly disturbing one that he's opening up about now.
He claimed Nickelodeon didn't want Jennette to take medication.
"We could talk about the high level conversations I wasn't supposed to hear about how Nickelodeon didn't want to recommend antidepressants for Jennette McCurdy after her mom died for fear that she might kill herself and make the network look bad," he said.
So far, Jennette hasn't responded to his claims.
Though Jennette has been open about the struggles she's faced growing up as a child star in her book, I'm Glad My Mom Died, she has yet to confirm or deny the claim Jack made in his video.
If it's true, it only makes the situation with Nickelodeon that much more horrifying.
Jack shared other disturbing intel in his video, too.
He also claimed producer Dan Schneider would show off his gold coin collection in front of employees who were struggling to make ends meet, and that seems to be just scratching the surface.
"Sometimes he would bring out his shotgun to scare one of the writers when they were working at his house," he said.
Dan has already responded to 'Quiet on Set.'
In a YouTube video shared earlier this week, Dan sat down for an interview where he responded to some of the claims made in the docuseries.
"Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," he said.