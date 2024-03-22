Palace Insiders Claim King Charles Has Reportedly Been Given 2 Years To Live
Is King Charles' cancer diagnosis worse than the palace is letting on? According to new intel, the situation may be a lot more dire than the royals want us to believe. Sources close to the king have claimed that he has been given just two years left to live, though he's keeping it under wraps right now — and rumor has it there have been concerns about his health that date back to far before he revealed he was battling the disease.
A source claims that Charles is battling pancreatic cancer.
The royals have never revealed what type of cancer Charles has — only that it was discovered during a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate — but according to what one palace insider told In Touch Weekly, the details are an open secret among staffers who work closely with him. Reportedly, he's fighting pancreatic cancer and has been given just two years to live.
Even those in the know are afraid they don't have the whole story.
"Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be. Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health," a second insider said.
Considering that no one was aware of any health struggles Charles may have been facing before this, that would mean that the secret was kept until only recently.
Charles is said to be 'following doctor's orders.'
The source said that by going through treatment, Charles may be able to extend his life "by a few years, at least."
"Charles is keeping up with some appearances, not only to squash the wild conspiracy theories and false reports of his death, but to ensure people that he’s still able to perform his duties as king," the insider shared with In Touch Weekly.
He may not be able to match his mother's legacy.
Of course, that was going to be hard to do anyway, after Queen Elizabeth reigned for longer than 70 years.
"It’s a tragedy that Charles won’t be able to follow in his mother’s footsteps of leaving a lasting legacy," the source said.
The royal family has been in a major state of flux.
Between Charles' cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton's surgery (and the conspiracy theories that have followed it), we've seen a lot of changes in the royal family in a very short amount of time. Hopefully, they'll be able to weather those changes as Charles focuses on his health.