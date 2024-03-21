Kensington Palace Claims Kate Middleton Is Working on New Project From Home After Surgery
Has Kate Middleton just been holed up in her home office this whole time? Kate has been missing from the public eye since Christmas, but now, it seems she's been busy working behind closed doors on a new project as she recovers from her abdominal surgery. Since undergoing the "planned" surgery in January, Kate has seemingly vanished, and the sudden disappearance of the popular princess has created a storm of rumors and conspiracy theories about what she could be up to and why she’s in hiding. According to Kensington Palace, Kate will be returning to in-person work after Easter, but there has been no real information about what her return will look like.
Kate is living that work from home life.
According to Kensington Palace, Kate has been working from home as she recuperates from surgery. She has been working on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us campaign while she recovers, as the palace confirmed to the Telegraph. Officials said Kate has been kept up to date with the campaign’s project and is feeling "overwhelmingly positive" about what’s happening.
"The Princess has been kept updated throughout the process," the palace said.
The project is an important study of young children.
This week, the campaign is supposed to be sharing the findings of a study about the Alarm Distress Baby Scale, or ADBS. The scale focuses on a baby’s social behaviors. It was conducted in two trusts by the British National Health Service: the Institute of Health Visiting and the University of Oxford. In the last several years, Kate has turned her attention to how the first five years affect a child’s life, so this seems to fit into her vision perfectly.
Kate has been working toward better early childhood education for a while.
Kate spearheaded this project after a 2022 visit to Denmark, where she met with parents who had benefited from using the ADBB system. She was curious to see how it could also benefit families in Britain. Kate has yet to attend any of the public events held for the campaign, but it sounds like she has been working from Windsor this whole time.
People are still speculating about what Kate is actually up to.
The Princess of Wales’ whereabouts continue to be a topic of speculation. Earlier this week, a video clip appeared online (thanks to TMZ) that showed Kate walking through a farm stand with her husband, Prince William. Still, many people believe that's not Kate in the video, but the palace has yet to respond to the new round of questions.
Prince William isn't really here for the speculation.
Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how the Waleses feel about all the speculation that something is seriously wrong with Kate. "I know from the sources that I’ve spoken to that both William and Kate have been pretty shocked and genuinely surprised by the wild rumors that are circulating on the internet," she said.
"I think there’s a sense of frustration, possibly even anger, certainly on William’s part," she added.
With Easter right around the corner, hopefully, all of this will come to a stop very soon.