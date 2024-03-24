Animal Shelter Honors Late 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Following Flood of Donations
When a young person dies by suicide, there are often so many unanswered questions. A hole is left behind in both the family and the surrounding community as they mourn a life lost far too soon. And when that person happens to be a celebrity, the effects of the death ripple even wider.
This is exactly what happened when Robert "Garrison" Brown, the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, died on March 5. His cause of death was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, a local animal shelter has honored Garrison in a special way following a slew of donations in his name.
A Flagstaff, Arizona, animal rescue dedicated a room to Garrison.
On March 23, High Country Humane in Flagstaff, Ariz., made a special announcement. "Today, we honor Robert Garrison Brown for his love and compassion towards cats and all animals by naming our Cat Adoption Room after him and the cats he loved and adopted from us ♥️," the animal shelter wrote on Instagram.
The message continued: "Garrison, your memory has touched so many lives already and will continue to do so here at High Country Humane for years to come. Thank you for sharing your passion for animals with us, we will remember you always."
More than $25,000 was raised in Garrison's name.
In just two weeks, more than 1,000 donors brought in over $25,000 in Garrison's name. "It's an amazing gift in his memory, and it's a true testament to the person he was," Jane Horton, development director for the animal shelter, said in a video shared via Instagram. "And he was passionate about senior cats, and he actually adopted three from High Country Humane."
'Sister Wives' fans reacted to the touching dedication.
In the comments, Instagram users reacted to the human society's touching gesture. One person wrote, "This is amazing. It was nice that us viewers of the show found a way to show our support to the Brown family in such a devastating time ❤️ what an amazing legacy Garrison has 💙."
Another fan commented, "This made me cry, I wish he could see how many people donated in his honour. We will all remember him for the cat lover he was❤️."
Meanwhile, someone else declared, "This makes me so glad. Glad there is something left of Garrison’s heart and his goodness. Grief is unspent love, well everyone spent their love on what Garrison loved-how cool is that??"
Garrison recently adopted his third cat.
Garrison was a "cat dad" to three felines: Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons. Less than two weeks before his death, the Sister Wives star introduced his newest family member, Ms. Buttons. "She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Janelle Brown was 'brought to tears' over the dedication.
On March 12, before High Country Humane officially announced the news, Janelle thanked fans for their giving in honor of Garrison.
"I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name," the bereaved mom shared on Instagram. "Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."
