Animal Shelter Honors Late 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Following Flood of Donations

On March 23, High Country Humane in Flagstaff, Ariz., made a special announcement. "Today, we honor Robert Garrison Brown for his love and compassion towards cats and all animals by naming our Cat Adoption Room after him and the cats he loved and adopted from us ♥️," the animal shelter wrote on Instagram.

The message continued: "Garrison, your memory has touched so many lives already and will continue to do so here at High Country Humane for years to come. Thank you for sharing your passion for animals with us, we will remember you always."