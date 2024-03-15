'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Says She's Found the 'Bright Side' of Garrison's Death
Garrison Brown’s death has left a profound mark on the entire family but most definitely his 17 siblings. Since his death, members of the Brown family have paid tribute to Garrison as a way of expressing their grief. And now, his sister, Mykelti Brown Padron, (a daughter of Christine and Kody) has chosen to share much of her grief on social media — including the "bright side" she's said she's found in an otherwise dark time.
She shared the message with her many Patreon subscribers.
"I was in Flagstaff last week with my husband and all of my family. It was for obvious reasons. My brother passed away," Mykelti said in the video, some of which was shared by Instagram account @withoutacrystalball. "It sucked a lot."
She claims there is a 'bright side' to her younger brother's death.
"I always like to look at the bright side of everything," Mykelti admitted. "The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously not longer in pain or hurting or sad ‘cause he’s in a better place. At least, I hope he’s in a better place."
She went on to add, "The other bright side is I've got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that."
She believes Garrison wouldn't want his family to 'stop living.'
"The other thing I know about Garrison is he wouldn’t have wanted us all to stop living our life or stop what we need to do and what we want to do and hobbies and extracurricular activities ... he wouldn’t want us to stop it," she claimed.
The family isn't done honoring Garrison's memory.
She explained that “We do have some more things for him, in honor of him, coming up this next month and some more in the next couple of months. There's a Brown family reunion in Wyoming. And a lot of my family, most of them, are going to honor him.”
She also asked that fans give her family space as they grieve. “I think most of my siblings, we've all pretty much agreed that none of our life is private, really, because our parents are public and the show. But this is ours. This is private.”
Mykelti shared a special tribute as well.
Mykelti shared an Instagram tribute to Garrison of her own, featuring a photo of him with her daughter. "My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin. I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars," she wrote.
"He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kids will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed."