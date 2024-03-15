'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Says She's Found the 'Bright Side' of Garrison's Death

"I always like to look at the bright side of everything," Mykelti admitted. "The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously not longer in pain or hurting or sad ‘cause he’s in a better place. At least, I hope he’s in a better place."

She went on to add, "The other bright side is I've got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that."