Unrecognizable Kate Beckinsale Reveals She’s Been Hospitalized in Cryptic New Post

Alongside photos of her mother, Judy Loe, to wish her a happy birthday and UK Mother's Day, Kate shared photos of herself in a hospital bed.

"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t," she wrote. "And turn up when we are sick and sit with us ... And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."