Unrecognizable Kate Beckinsale Reveals She’s Been Hospitalized in Cryptic New Post
Is Kate Beckinsale OK? Although the supermodel has been open about sharing her health struggles in the past, this time, it appears she isn't willing to give away too much. On Sunday, Kate revealed that she has been hospitalized, sharing the news in an Instagram post she made in tribute to her mom, and judging by the photos she shared, it seems it's been a very emotional experience for her so far. There's just one problem: She isn't sharing what happened — at least, not yet.
More from CafeMom: Matthew McConaughey Reveals the Real Reason He Moved Back to Texas: A Family Crisis
Kate shared some alarming photos on Instagram over the weekend.
Alongside photos of her mother, Judy Loe, to wish her a happy birthday and UK Mother's Day, Kate shared photos of herself in a hospital bed.
"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t," she wrote. "And turn up when we are sick and sit with us ... And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."
She went on to thank her loved ones.
"Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy." she continued. "It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close."
Fans have a lot of questions.
Kate's followers took to the comments to voice their concern and ask what's going on.
"Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get well soon," one person wrote.
Another added, "Such a sweet post for your Mama. I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through Kate."
So far, Kate's not providing any answers.
At this point, Kate isn't responding to any questions, and she hasn't posted again on social media since she revealed that she has been hospitalized.
Her most recent Instagram post was her first since January 20, which means it had been a long time since anyone had heard from her. No wonder people are so worried!
More from CafeMom: Matthew Perry's Will Has Been Revealed 5 Months After His Sudden Death
Here's hoping she gets well soon.
Our fingers are crossed for a speedy, smooth recovery for Kate and that she's able to make it home again to be with her pups (and her mom) very soon. Hopefully, she'll share a happier update soon — maybe even with a few details about what's going on with her lately.