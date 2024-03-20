Picky Husband Slammed After Wife Says She Has To Cook Him His Own Special Dinners
We don't know about you, but when we signed up to be moms, there was one thing we were not prepared for. No, it wasn't the sleepless nights. Yes, we knew about the dirty diapers and the ungodly amounts of laundry. Shoot, we even heard a thing or two about potty training. But no one in the world warned us that we were going to have to do dinner every night for the rest of our lives. It's maddening.
It can be even more exhausting when you have to deal with a picky eater. Finding nutritious and filling foods for a child is a lot of work. But if that's not bad enough, what if you have to do the same thing for a full-grown adult? TikToker Brianna Greenfield, @themamabrianna, is married to a man who is so picky that she finds herself making separate meals for him so that he'll eat. Nope, this isn't a satire account, and, yes, it will probably make you mad.
More from CafeMom: 'Spoiled Husband' Shirt Meant to Scare Off Other Women Is Getting Wives Heated
This woman has little kids and one big baby.
Brianna posts lots of content on TikTok for her 38,000 followers and often talks about family life. She cooks a lot, and we don't just mean often. She sometimes has to cook different foods at mealtimes because her husband is such a picky eater; he refuses to try the things she makes. So instead of making this very capable adult make his own food, she'll provide an alternative.
One of her videos went super viral.
One night, Brianna made salmon for the family for dinner, and you guessed it, her husband wouldn't eat it. So, she made him a giant plate of nachos and served it to him while he was all curled up in a blanket on the couch.
Her video was captioned, "Moral of the story: always serve your kids allllll the food, even if they say they dont like it after the first time. 25 years from now your child's spouse will thank you."
We couldn't agree more. But this is a grown man, he can give things a try, too? Right?
People went crazy.
People were not a fan of this at all.
Men were ashamed. One wrote, "As a man I am embarrassed on behalf of my gender."
Other people would not let this kind of thing fly in their homes.
Like this person who commented, "If my husband doesn't like what I make for dinner, he just has cold cereal 🤷🏻♀️."
And this one: "Girl you deserve better. This is overgrown toddler behavior. Throw the whole husband in the trash with the dinner he wouldn't eat."
But some people had bad experiences as kids that stuck.
"Mom FORCED me to eat salmon and seafood as a kid," someone commented. "I hate it to this day. That being said ... he can make his own damn food."
He does try things sometimes.
Apparently, his least favorite food on the planet is steamed broccoli, so when he doesn't do his chores around the house, he gets a piece served with the meal that he must eat. She showed the tactic in a recent video, and people were confused.
Is this a joke? This person wondered, "I think I just lost the ability to tell of something is satire 😳."
And someone pointed out how sexist the whole thing is. One person commented: "If the roles were reversed people would be going crazy. Also, that broccoli is way over cooked."
And another person had a bit of advice: "Married 2 decades. If someone else is cooking you eat what the cook or you can always cook for yourself ♥️."
Someone wrote, "You guys seem like you have such a healthy level of communication between you too 😄." And Brianna replied, "definitely 🤗."
More from CafeMom: Man Leaves Food To 'Rot' in the Kitchen, Does Nothing While His Wife & Son Battle COVID
He recently paid her for a job well done.
In a recent video, he offered her $500 to make his dinner. He requested hot dogs and mac and cheese, but she didn't have exactly what he wanted, so she improvised with chicken nuggets. He deducted money for "lack of hot dogs" and "noodle inconsistency" and then she showed a Venmo receipt for $300.
Someone wrote, "this is total rage bait."
And another asked, "this is a joke yes??"
Girl, if it works for you, who are we to judge? But give yourself a break now and then. He's a big boy, he'll figure it out.