Toddler Runs Over, Kills 2-Year-Old Girl After Dad Left Her Alone in Running Truck
Leaving young children unattended in vehicles for any period of time is a bad idea. From high temperatures potentially causing hyperthermia to the possibility of kidnapping to concerned people calling the police, it is best to err on the side of caution. Anything could happen.
Tragically, one California father found this out the hard way. The parent allegedly left his 3-year-old in a running truck at a gas station, and because of his negligence, a 2-year-old girl named Ailahni Sanchez Martinez is dead.
The incident happened on March 16, 2024, in Woodland, California.
That day, the truck’s owner left his vehicle running while it was parked at a 76 gas station pump in Woodland, about 15 minutes from Sacramento, according to a police report per The Sacramento Bee. He went inside the store, leaving his 3-year-old in a car seat in the back.
According to the report, the child got out of the car seat and made it all the way into the driver’s seat. That’s when the truck started moving forward.
Sadly, the toddler driver ran over a 2-year-old girl.
Ailahni was standing near her parents’ taco stand at the edge of the lot when she was struck by the truck. According to police, the accident happened at roughly 3:45 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to a hospital but later died there.
Ailahni’s parents have spoken out about her death.
In the wake of their daughter’s untimely passing, Ailahni’s parents, Rosa Martinez and Sandro Sanchez, have talked about what happened.
“She was always happy, she loved to dance and brought joy to the family,” Martinez told KCRA 3.
"He left the vehicle running and with a child inside. What happened is not right,” Sanchez told the news outlet. “We want justice. I lost my daughter because of someone else."
No charges have been filed.
A Facebook post from the Woodland Police Department noted that everyone involved "has been cooperating with the investigation." Although criminal negligence charges are a possibility, no arrest has been made.
“We ask for the community’s patience while this occurs,” the department wrote. “The completed investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Ailahni's family.
Thus far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $20,000 of its $25,000 goal.
"Ailahni was a beautiful such talented 2 almost 3 year old," the page description reads. "Our little princess was taken to soon from us please anything helps we will appreciate it so much."