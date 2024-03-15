Family Dog Attacks Mom & Child Playing on Trampoline, Ultimately Killing 1-Year-Old Boy

Crystal' Rod, who identified herself as Lennox’s aunt, explained on the GoFundMe page that the dog belonged to the family and was a Dalmatian mix. No one ever expected the animal to attack.

“Today around 3 in the afternoon i was on the phone with my sister when the Dog jumped in the trampoline and attacked both Lennox and his mother, my sister (keyshla) Lennox was mauled to death by a Dalmatian dog. Believe it or not it was the family dog & never in a million years would we have seen this coming,” she wrote.