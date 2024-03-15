Family Dog Attacks Mom & Child Playing on Trampoline, Ultimately Killing 1-Year-Old Boy
A family in Connecticut is mourning the loss of a young toddler who died after being attacked by a dog on March 13. The 1-year-old was reportedly an only child and was playing on a trampoline with his mother when a dalmatian/pitbull mix attacked the pair. The mother survived, but the child, sadly, succumbed to his injuries.
The family explained on a GoFundMe account that the child, identified as Lennox, had just started walking and talking and that they had planned to celebrate his first birthday at Chuck E. Cheese. Instead, they are planning a funeral.
The attack reportedly came out of nowhere.
Crystal' Rod, who identified herself as Lennox’s aunt, explained on the GoFundMe page that the dog belonged to the family and was a Dalmatian mix. No one ever expected the animal to attack.
“Today around 3 in the afternoon i was on the phone with my sister when the Dog jumped in the trampoline and attacked both Lennox and his mother, my sister (keyshla) Lennox was mauled to death by a Dalmatian dog. Believe it or not it was the family dog & never in a million years would we have seen this coming,” she wrote.
Emergency crews tried to save the little boy.
According to WFSB, East Harford police officer Marc Caruso said when authorities arrived, they did their best to help Lennox. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
“It’s a horrific incident very tragic feel terrible for the family,” Caruso said. “Thoughts and prayers go to the entire family as they deal with this difficult time.”
A neighbor mourned the tragic loss.
Lennox’s mother, Keyshla, was injured but survived. The family’s neighbor, Catiria Delgado, told WFSB she had just left home before the attack, so she wasn't able to help.
“I missed it. I could’ve been there potentially save a life. It was just a few minutes if I had stayed a few more minutes I would’ve been able to help the mom,” Delgado said.
The family’s dogs were taken to a shelter.
The family’s dogs were quarantined at a shelter in South Windsor, according to WFSB.
Debbie Clark, founder of K9 Search and Rescue Services, told the news outlet it is essential to read a dog’s nonverbal cues from “tip to tail.” She said dogs typically show warning signs before an attack, such as folding their ears back and tucking in their tails.
“You can’t just say, ‘well, the dog’s tail was wagging and that’s why it’s ok.’ No, because the whole front may have said something different,” Clark said.
The family has asked for privacy.
Rod posted on Facebook, pleading with people to stop tagging her sister and to simply share the GoFundMe.
“PLEASE if y’all can STOP TAGGING MY SISTER in stuff. she is trying to grief she doesn’t need to see this up and down her timeline every which way she turns I know you guys trying to show love but it’s disheartening and not a good time for it," she wrote. "If you want to share anything share some LOVE & COMPASSION!! While we mourn She asks for now the ONLY thing y’all share online about Lennox is the GO FUND ME AND YOU DONT NEED TO TAG HER. she sees and feels the love Thanks for understanding !!!!”
The fundraiser has brought in more than $18,500 of its $30,000 goal thus far.