'What in the Name of Jesus?' — Man Catches Wife at Target After She Gave It Up for Lent
We won't lie, we love technology. It has made our lives so much easier to have everything we ever needed right in our hands. Smartphones have saved us all a time or two, but they can also get us into trouble. Sure, there's time wasted doom scrolling and the ungodly amount of pictures we take, but that may not be the worst.
TikToker Kevin Cooney posted a video of him catching his wife cheating on him. No, it's not what you think. And, yes, it is positively hilarious.
The couple generally have a good relationship.
Kevin, who posts as @kevincooneyy, has 1.2 million followers, and often posts funny videos of him and his wife, Ashley. They got married a few months ago, and things seemed pretty great.
But when he posted a video with text that read, "POV, my wife is a cheater," we got a little worried. But as soon as we saw Kevin, we knew something was up.
Ashley was cheating, but it wasn't on her husband.
Like many Christians this time of year, Ashley decided to make a Lenten sacrifice. She was supposed to refrain from shopping, but Kevin found out that wasn't exactly what was happening when he checked his phone.
"So my wife gave up shopping for Lent, and I think she forgot that we share locations. I see she's inside of a Target, so let's go see what the hell's going on here," he says then quips, "What in the name of Jesus?"
Ashley's just minding her own business looking at some home décor.
She clearly has no idea she's busted, and Kevin says, "What are we doing?"
Shocked, she drops the cushions and asks, "Why are you here?"
"Why are you here?" Cooney claps back, and his wife jokes that she works at Target now and is just trying to make some extra cash.
The funny couple made a lot of people laugh.
Plenty of people loved the interaction between the silly couple.
"She gave up lent for lent 😂😂😂😂," someone commented.
Kevin often jokes about his wife's Boston accent, and this person blamed the confusion on Kevin: "Maybe you just thought she gave up shopping for Lent but you didn't understand her because of her accent."
This person gave her a pass: "The fear in her eyes😭 in her defence she didn't buy anything and Lent is almost over💀."
Ashley's quick thinking impressed a lot of people.
The fact that she thought of an excuse that quickly was pretty slick.
"'Im trying to make us more money' 🤣😂😅🤣😂😅 IM DEAD 🤣😂😅🤣😂😅," someone laughed at her joke.
"Why are you bothering her at her place of employment?! 🤣," another person commented.
Others swore they've seen her there before. A "co-worker" wrote: "She was covering my shift. thank u girl❤️."
And she's apparently helpful. "She helped me find the popcorn," another person claimed. "Can 100% vouch for her."
If only she'd worn the right outfit like this person pointed out: "lol Ash.. next time wear a red shirt lol 😆."
Sorry, Kevin, we agree with this guy who wrote: "Technically she was browsing. But you made her drop those items, which broke them. So now she HAS to buy them. That's on you friend, not her. 😂."