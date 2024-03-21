14-Year-Old Allegedly Murders Mom & Attempts To Kill Stepdad When He Discovers the Body

Shortly after 5 p.m. March 19, the Rankin County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi received a call about a shooting, WLBT reported. When deputies arrived at the Farmington Station subdivision in Brandon, they discovered a man who had a gunshot wound in his shoulder.

The man reported that he found his wife, Ashley Smylie, 40, dead from a gunshot wound inside the home and his stepdaughter, Carly Madison Gregg, 14, "armed with a pistol."