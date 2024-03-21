14-Year-Old Allegedly Murders Mom & Attempts To Kill Stepdad When He Discovers the Body
It's no secret that gun violence is an epidemic in the United States. Year after year, the number of mass shootings continues to outpace any other developed nation in the world. The accessibility of firearms also contributes to domestic violence fatalities, as well as to crimes committed by minors.
Just this week, a 14-year-old high school student from Mississippi was arrested on charges related to murdering her mother. The teenage girl allegedly not only killed her mom, who worked as a teacher at her school, but also attempted to kill her stepfather. Let's take a closer look at this disturbing case.
Rankin County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a shooting.
Shortly after 5 p.m. March 19, the Rankin County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi received a call about a shooting, WLBT reported. When deputies arrived at the Farmington Station subdivision in Brandon, they discovered a man who had a gunshot wound in his shoulder.
The man reported that he found his wife, Ashley Smylie, 40, dead from a gunshot wound inside the home and his stepdaughter, Carly Madison Gregg, 14, "armed with a pistol."
Gregg took off after she was spotted by the man.
According to the stepfather, Gregg shot at him, ultimately hitting him in the shoulder, WAPT reported. They allegedly had a physical altercation, and he was able to take the weapon from her. That's when Gregg ran away, jumping over the fence in the backyard.
With the help of a helicopter, Gregg was taken into custody.
Gregg was apprehended shortly afterward. With the combined effort of Rankin County sheriff's deputies and a Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter, she was arrested, WLBT reported. The arrest happened about 5:35 p.m., per WAPT.
Smylie was a teacher at Northwest Rankin High School.
The Rankin County School District confirmed that Smylie was a math teacher at the high school, WAPT reported; Gregg was a students at the same school.
"You can't fathom those kinds of thoughts. You just wouldn't think the child would do anything like this," a neighbor, Lauren Martinez, told the news outlet. "It just feels like there's something missing. There's something wrong. It's like a level of caution that you don't think something like that would happen."
The teen has been charged as an adult.
On March 20, Gregg appeared in juvenile court, where a judge certified her as an adult, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey told WAPT. The 14-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges. Her bond was set at $1,000,000, People reported.