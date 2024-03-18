Mom Arrested After Crossing State Lines in High-Speed Chase With a Child in Her Minivan
A Michigan mother put herself and her child in danger during a high-speed chase that ended across state lines in Indiana. Brienne Lee Bicknell, 37, and another adult were reportedly wanted by police in Michigan and fled officers by heading south on Interstate 69 on March 15. Bicknell allegedly drove at speeds nearing 100 mph before police used stop sticks to deflate her vehicle's tires.
Police arrested Bicknell on multiple charges related to the chase, including reckless driving and possession of drug paraphilia, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, her child was not hurt and is in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The chase began early Friday evening.
The sheriff's department was asked to assist the Branch County Sheriff's Department in locating a vehicle with two suspects inside, according to the release. Bicknell was reportedly driving a brown Chevy Astro minivan on I-69 in Michigan, heading toward Indiana. Deputies reportedly tried to pull over the vehicle, but Bicknell did not heed their warning and continued to drive.
She was apparently speeding.
The sheriff's office reported the mother was driving recklessly, and a child was inside the car.
"When deputies arrived in the area, stop sticks were deployed in an attempt to deescalate the vehicle pursuit and bring it to a safe conclusion. As the fleeing brown Chevy Astro minivan entered Steuben County, the vehicle successfully struck the stop sticks causing both passenger side tires to deflate," the release reads. "The successful stop stick deployment deescalated the pursuit from nearly 100 mph in Michigan down to 40 mph. The fleeing suspects still continued at the low rate of speed southbound on I-69 on the remaining two tires."
The mother continued her attempt at escaping police.
Per the release, Bicknell allegedly continued to drive even after the tires began to deflate and tried to make a U-turn on the median on the highway but began to lose control of the car. She ultimately stopped the vehicle, and she and the adult passenger were taken into custody by Angola Police Department officers and taken to Steuben County Jail.
Bicknell was wanted by police in Michigan.
The sheriff's department noted that Bicknell was wanted on an alleged drug offense in Michigan. It shared that "suspected drug related items were allegedly found in Bicknell's possession."
Her male passenger was reportedly also wanted on a warrant in Michigan but was not able to be extradited from Indiana and was ultimately let go by police.
Bicknell was arrested and charged.
She faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and a fugitive warrant from Michigan.
The sheriff's office said the incident is under investigation and that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.