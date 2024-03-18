Mom Arrested After Crossing State Lines in High-Speed Chase With a Child in Her Minivan

A Michigan mother put herself and her child in danger during a high-speed chase that ended across state lines in Indiana. Brienne Lee Bicknell, 37, and another adult were reportedly wanted by police in Michigan and fled officers by heading south on Interstate 69 on March 15. Bicknell allegedly drove at speeds nearing 100 mph before police used stop sticks to deflate her vehicle's tires .

Police arrested Bicknell on multiple charges related to the chase, including reckless driving and possession of drug paraphilia, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, her child was not hurt and is in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

More from CafeMom: Newborn Dies in Car Crash After Police Chase Mom Accused of Shoplifting Baby Items