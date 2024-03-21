Woman's Gym Membership Canceled After She Photographed a 'Man' in the Women's Locker Room

Per a video on Facebook posted March 13, Silva said in addition to herself and the individual, a young girl in the locker room who was wearing just a towel looked concerned. Silva said the girl appeared to be about 12 years old. That is when Silva decided to confront the adult and take the photo. Two days later, Planet Fitness canceled her membership and, she claims, sided with the transgender member.

According to Fox News Digital, a Planet Fitness policy reads: "If a serious concern or significant doubt about the bona fides of a person's transgender or nonbinary status/identity arises and which the team member can articulate, the team member shall address their concerns with the member. If discussion with the member fails to resolve the serious concern or doubt, the club may ask for external evidence of the member's asserted gender identity. If it is confirmed that a member is acting in bad faith and improperly asserts a gender identity, they may be asked to leave and their membership may be terminated."