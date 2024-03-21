My Husband Refuses To Have Sex With Me Now That I'm Pregnant & It's Because of How I Look

In the r/pregnant subreddit, an expecting mom who is 38 weeks along recently vented about her lack of sex life.

"My husband is one of those dads who lost all sexual attraction when I became obviously pregnant," the original poster wrote. "I hate every bit of it. It’s not like he doesn’t still have needs, he does and he satisfies them himself. I have had to [resort] to the same thing because honestly he just will not touch me in that manner."

The OP explained that she has been "supportive and understanding" and hasn't put pressure on her husband sexually. She especially hasn't pressed the matter since he told her why: "It's not the '[there's] a baby in there' reason. It's solely my appearance."